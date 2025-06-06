$41.470.01
Journalist Roshchyna will be awarded a state award posthumously after the completion of the examination

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1078 views

Victoria Roshchyna will be awarded a state award after the completion of examinations of her body. The journalist died in captivity, and her body was returned with traces of torture.

