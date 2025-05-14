The Rada supported awarding the title of Hero of Ukraine to the deceased journalist Roshchyna

$41.500.04
Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin
12:09 PM • 20065 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

Exclusive
07:33 AM • 33269 views

Aggressive behavior among adolescents: psychologist talks about the causes and gives recommendations to parents

Exclusive
May 14, 07:17 AM • 59933 views

Bitcoin is an indicator of the financial and political situation. A fintech expert explained why crypto has grown

May 14, 05:56 AM • 54101 views

Zelenskyy on the possible duration of the war: not ten years

May 14, 05:00 AM • 63148 views

Ukrainian Cup Final: "Dynamo" vs "Shakhtar" - where to watch, favorite, team mood

May 14, 04:00 AM • 145818 views

NMT-2025 starts: how it will be held and when the results will be announced

May 13, 09:24 PM • 60497 views

The Ukrainian band Ziferblat has reached the final of Eurovision 2025 in Basel

May 13, 04:08 PM • 161486 views

"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?

May 13, 12:11 PM • 88790 views

CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin

Exclusive
May 13, 11:29 AM • 95120 views

ARMA reform - a condition for European integration and financial assistance from the EU: Mezentseva explained why delay is unacceptable

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The National Security and Defense Council Denounces Fake News Regarding Hungary's Plans to Reclaim Part of Ukrainian Territory

May 14, 04:19 AM • 72363 views

Sybiha is going to Turkey for negotiations on achieving peace

May 14, 05:20 AM • 64274 views

A friendship worth millions or how MP Kopytin got a brand new cruiser

08:02 AM • 56642 views

Who "leaked" NABU cases? International audit revealed failures in internal control and influence on the Uhlava case

09:07 AM • 42263 views

Small privatization experience on the example of Vinnytsia Institute of Land Management: inconsistencies and a winner with a "flavor"

09:23 AM • 38022 views
Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

12:09 PM • 20065 views

Small privatization experience on the example of Vinnytsia Institute of Land Management: inconsistencies and a winner with a "flavor"

09:23 AM • 39560 views

Who "leaked" NABU cases? International audit revealed failures in internal control and influence on the Uhlava case

09:07 AM • 43848 views

A friendship worth millions or how MP Kopytin got a brand new cruiser

08:02 AM • 58244 views

NMT-2025 starts: how it will be held and when the results will be announced

May 14, 04:00 AM • 145818 views
Eurovision 2025: Who Will Make the Top 5 - Bookmakers' Predictions

11:12 AM • 12439 views

How to save overripe bananas: three simple recipes

09:18 AM • 17804 views

Robert De Niro called for a protest against Trump at the opening of the Cannes Film Festival

May 14, 06:55 AM • 26678 views

Bloggers Mandzyuk and Alkhim are going to go together to the military in the Kursk direction: what is known

May 13, 04:52 PM • 55247 views

Jerry Heil, Käärijä and NEMO: who else will appear on the Eurovision-2025 stage

May 13, 10:05 AM • 113657 views
The Rada supported awarding the title of Hero of Ukraine to the deceased journalist Roshchyna

Kyiv • UNN

 • 712 views

The Verkhovna Rada supported the appeal to award journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna the title of Hero of Ukraine (posthumously). The decision was supported by 247 deputies.

The Rada supported awarding the title of Hero of Ukraine to the deceased journalist Roshchyna

Deputies of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine supported the appeal for posthumous присвоєння (awarding) of the title Hero of Ukraine to journalist Viktoria Roshchyna. This is reported by UNN with reference to the transcript of the parliament session on May 14.

Details

The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, put to the vote a proposal for preliminary support of the депутатський запит (deputy's request) to the President of Ukraine by a group of people's deputies regarding the awarding of the title Hero of Ukraine to journalist Viktoria Roshchyna (posthumously).

The proposal was supported by 247 people's deputies. The list of deputies by factions is as follows:

Faction of the "Servant of the People" party

  • For – 178;
    • Against – 0;
      • Abstained – 0;
        • Did not vote - 27;
          • Absent – 27.

            Faction of the "European Solidarity" party

            • For – 14;
              • Against – 0;
                • Abstained – 0;
                  • Did not vote – 0;
                    • Absent – 13.

                      Faction of the "Batkivshchyna" party

                      • For – 11;
                        • Against – 0;
                          • Abstained – 0;
                            • Did not vote – 3;
                              • Absent – 10.

                                Non-factional

                                • For – 8;
                                  • Against – 0;
                                    • Abstained – 0;
                                      • Did not vote – 2;
                                        • Absent – 13.

                                           Deputy group "Platform for life and peace"

                                          • For – 3;
                                            • Against – 0;
                                              • Abstained – 0;
                                                • Did not vote – 13;
                                                  • Absent – 5.

                                                    Faction of the "Voice" party

                                                    • For – 9;
                                                      • Against – 0;
                                                        • Abstained – 0;
                                                          • Did not vote – 2;
                                                            • Absent – 9.

                                                              Deputy group "Dovira"

                                                              • For – 13;
                                                                • Against – 0;
                                                                  • Abstained – 0;
                                                                    • Did not vote – 2;
                                                                      • Absent – 4.

                                                                        Deputy group "Party "For the Future"

                                                                        • For – 5;
                                                                          • Against – 0;
                                                                            • Abstained – 0;
                                                                              • Did not vote – 4;
                                                                                • Absent – 8.

                                                                                  Deputy group "Restoration of Ukraine"

                                                                                  • For – 5;
                                                                                    • Against – 0;
                                                                                      • Abstained – 0;
                                                                                        • Did not vote – 4;
                                                                                          • Absent – 8.

                                                                                             Let us remind you

                                                                                             Ukrainian journalist Viktoria Roshchyna disappeared in August 2023 in the territory occupied by the Russians. In October 2024, Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets received official confirmation from the Russian Federation about Roshchyna's death in captivity.

                                                                                            Later it became known that numerous signs of torture were found on the body of Viktoria Roshchyna. Later, the body was returned, but it was without some internal organs. This was probably done to hide the cause of death.

                                                                                            Yevhen Ustimenko

                                                                                            Yevhen Ustimenko

