The Rada supported awarding the title of Hero of Ukraine to the deceased journalist Roshchyna

Deputies of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine supported the appeal for posthumous присвоєння (awarding) of the title Hero of Ukraine to journalist Viktoria Roshchyna. This is reported by UNN with reference to the transcript of the parliament session on May 14.

Details

The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, put to the vote a proposal for preliminary support of the депутатський запит (deputy's request) to the President of Ukraine by a group of people's deputies regarding the awarding of the title Hero of Ukraine to journalist Viktoria Roshchyna (posthumously).

The proposal was supported by 247 people's deputies. The list of deputies by factions is as follows:

Faction of the "Servant of the People" party

For – 178;

Against – 0;

Abstained – 0;

Did not vote - 27;

Absent – 27.

Faction of the "European Solidarity" party

For – 14;

Against – 0;

Abstained – 0;

Did not vote – 0;

Absent – 13.

Faction of the "Batkivshchyna" party

For – 11;

Against – 0;

Abstained – 0;

Did not vote – 3;

Absent – 10.

Non-factional

For – 8;

Against – 0;

Abstained – 0;

Did not vote – 2;

Absent – 13.

Deputy group "Platform for life and peace"

For – 3;

Against – 0;

Abstained – 0;

Did not vote – 13;

Absent – 5.

Faction of the "Voice" party

For – 9;

Against – 0;

Abstained – 0;

Did not vote – 2;

Absent – 9.

Deputy group "Dovira"

For – 13;

Against – 0;

Abstained – 0;

Did not vote – 2;

Absent – 4.

Deputy group "Party "For the Future"

For – 5;

Against – 0;

Abstained – 0;

Did not vote – 4;

Absent – 8.

Deputy group "Restoration of Ukraine"

For – 5;

Against – 0;

Abstained – 0;

Did not vote – 4;

Absent – 8.

Let us remind you

Ukrainian journalist Viktoria Roshchyna disappeared in August 2023 in the territory occupied by the Russians. In October 2024, Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets received official confirmation from the Russian Federation about Roshchyna's death in captivity.

Later it became known that numerous signs of torture were found on the body of Viktoria Roshchyna. Later, the body was returned, but it was without some internal organs. This was probably done to hide the cause of death.