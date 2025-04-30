"Russia must be held accountable for war crimes": European Commission comments on the investigation into the death of Victoria Roshchina

Russia continues to demonstrate its cruelty towards Ukrainians, as evidenced by the murder of Ukrainian journalist Victoria Roshchina. This was stated by European Commission spokeswoman Anitta Hipper at a briefing, UNN reports.

Details

During the briefing, Hipper answered a question about a journalistic investigation that collected details about the torture and death in Russian captivity of Ukrainian journalist Victoria Roshchina.

Russia does not miss any opportunity to demonstrate its vile cruelty towards Ukrainians, killing and torturing, as was the case with Victoria Roshchina, a brave Ukrainian journalist who was not only brutally killed, but also tortured earlier. So, it also clearly shows that life under Russian occupation is not an option. This is not a safe option for Ukrainians - Hipper noted.

"For journalists, her courage will always be remembered, and we must do everything in our power to ensure that Russia is held accountable for all these committed war crimes and atrocities," the spokeswoman added.

Let us remind

In an investigation by the Paris editorial office of Forbidden Stories, it was noted that the body of Ukrainian journalist Victoria Roshchina, who was tortured by the Russians and returned to Ukraine in February this year, was without some internal organs.