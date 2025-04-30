"Russia must be held accountable for war crimes": European Commission comments on the investigation into the death of Victoria Roshchina

$41.560.18
47.280.11
ukenru
Ukraine and the USA may sign a mineral agreement today - source
11:47 AM • 11324 views

Ukraine and the USA may sign a mineral agreement today - source

Exclusive
09:29 AM • 35845 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

08:44 AM • 65387 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
08:43 AM • 115151 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Exclusive
April 30, 06:47 AM • 69591 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM • 216233 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM • 160908 views

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

April 29, 03:11 PM • 114357 views

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

April 29, 01:48 PM • 137513 views

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

Exclusive
April 29, 11:06 AM • 107642 views

We have already lost the opportunity to purchase seeds from Ukrainian producers - expert

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+20°
2m/s
34%
752 mm
Popular news

Night attack on Dnipro: the RMA told the details

April 30, 04:52 AM • 74667 views

More than half of the battles are in two directions: map from the General Staff

April 30, 05:35 AM • 75093 views

Cheese Symphony: 5 Appetizing Lunches That Are Easy to Make at Home

April 30, 05:55 AM • 103094 views

Kellogg: US and Ukraine agreed on 22 actions for further agreements on the war

08:04 AM • 50010 views

Horror films - main box office hits of 2024: Deadline rating

08:15 AM • 53747 views
Publications

Hetmantsev's bill on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund was subjected to devastating criticism by the Verkhovna Rada's scientific and expert department

10:55 AM • 28532 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management
Exclusive

08:43 AM • 115151 views

Cheese Symphony: 5 Appetizing Lunches That Are Easy to Make at Home

April 30, 05:55 AM • 103596 views

“Mommy's rules”. Transparency International Ukraine revealed the motives why the ARMA leadership is disrupting changes in the agency

April 29, 03:56 PM • 136671 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade
Exclusive

April 29, 03:28 PM • 216233 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Oleh Syniehubov

Ihor Terekhov

Olha Stefanishyna

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kharkiv

Kyiv

Dnipro

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Katy Perry felt "beaten" by society's rejection of her space travel

12:48 PM • 1308 views

Sarah Gellar showed off a great wardrobe like Carrie Bradshaw from "Sex and the City"

12:27 PM • 5062 views

Planned series "Einstein" has been postponed for a year

09:14 AM • 22319 views

Horror films - main box office hits of 2024: Deadline rating

08:15 AM • 54128 views

"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

April 28, 01:22 PM • 88022 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Fox News

The Washington Post

M1 Abrams

Boeing Starliner

"Russia must be held accountable for war crimes": European Commission comments on the investigation into the death of Victoria Roshchina

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2584 views

The spokesperson for the European Commission emphasized that Russia must be held accountable for war crimes committed against Ukrainians, including the torture and murder of journalist Victoria Roshchina. Her courage will forever remain in our memory.

"Russia must be held accountable for war crimes": European Commission comments on the investigation into the death of Victoria Roshchina

Russia continues to demonstrate its cruelty towards Ukrainians, as evidenced by the murder of Ukrainian journalist Victoria Roshchina. This was stated by European Commission spokeswoman Anitta Hipper at a briefing, UNN reports.

Details

During the briefing, Hipper answered a question about a journalistic investigation that collected details about the torture and death in Russian captivity of Ukrainian journalist Victoria Roshchina.

Russia does not miss any opportunity to demonstrate its vile cruelty towards Ukrainians, killing and torturing, as was the case with Victoria Roshchina, a brave Ukrainian journalist who was not only brutally killed, but also tortured earlier. So, it also clearly shows that life under Russian occupation is not an option. This is not a safe option for Ukrainians

- Hipper noted.

"For journalists, her courage will always be remembered, and we must do everything in our power to ensure that Russia is held accountable for all these committed war crimes and atrocities," the spokeswoman added.

Let us remind

In an investigation by the Paris editorial office of Forbidden Stories, it was noted that the body of Ukrainian journalist Victoria Roshchina, who was tortured by the Russians and returned to Ukraine in February this year, was without some internal organs.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

WarCrimes and emergencies
European Commission
Ukraine
Brent
$62.84
Bitcoin
$95,182.70
S&P 500
$5,561.16
Tesla
$285.80
Газ TTF
$32.46
Золото
$3,308.16
Ethereum
$1,775.91