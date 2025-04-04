White House Press Secretary announced that Donald Trump will make his first foreign trip to Saudi Arabia. Details of the visit will be announced later.
The US and Ukraine have agreed on measures for safe navigation, prisoner exchange, and a ban on strikes against energy facilities. The negotiations took place in Riyadh, mediated by Saudi Arabia.
Putin had a conversation with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, noting the country's mediation efforts. The Kremlin did not specify which side initiated the telephone conversation.
The President of Ukraine met with Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah, where they discussed steps to end the war. The parties also agreed on economic cooperation and Saudi Arabia's investments in Ukraine.
Mohammed bin Salman had planned to involve Ukraine in the talks in Saudi Arabia, but the United States and Russia refused. Zelenskyy canceled his visit to the kingdom and said he had not received an invitation to the meeting.
The President of Ukraine has canceled his visit to Saudi Arabia scheduled for tomorrow due to an unplanned Russia-US meeting. The visit has been rescheduled for March 10.
The President of Ukraine will not participate in the US-Russia talks in Riyadh, as Ukraine has not been informed about them. Zelenskyy will make a separate visit to Saudi Arabia and the UAE.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will visit Saudi Arabia for talks with Russian representatives on ending the war in Ukraine. The meeting will take place on Trump's initiative after his conversations with Putin and Zelensky.
The Trump administration has informed European officials of plans to end the war by Easter. Experts believe this plan is ambitious but unrealistic, expecting a settlement by 2025.
Saudi Arabia supported the idea of holding a meeting between Trump and Putin on its territory. The UAE also offered to organize talks to end the war in Ukraine with a possible summit between Putin and Zelenskyy.
Russia is considering Saudi Arabia and the UAE as possible locations for a summit between Trump and Putin. Both countries are not members of the International Criminal Court.
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has announced plans to invest $600 billion in the United States over 4 years. He announced this in a telephone conversation with President Trump.
Senator Graham, after a visit to Israel, announced Trump's intentions to reach an agreement on the release of hostages in the Gaza Strip by 2025. He also discussed the possibility of normalizing relations between Israel and Arab countries.
Riyadh abandoned an ambitious defense treaty with the United States in exchange for normalizing relations with Israel. Instead, Saudi Arabia is pushing for a more modest agreement on military cooperation.
Mohammed bin Salman will not attend the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro due to a chronic ear canal disease. The decision could also be influenced by Putin's absence and the end of Biden's presidency.
Saudi Arabia has announced the formation of an international alliance to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on the basis of a two-state solution. The alliance includes Arab, Muslim and European countries, and the first meetings will be held in Riyadh and Brussels.
Putin had a telephone conversation with the Prince of Saudi Arabia. The parties discussed cooperation in the political, trade, economic and energy spheres, emphasizing the importance of coordination within the framework of OPEC+.