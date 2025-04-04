Mohammed bin Salman

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 10368 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 18079 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

April 4, 01:24 PM • 58182 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

April 4, 01:12 PM • 202624 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 116706 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 381469 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 304065 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212790 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 243727 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 254851 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 52228 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 66226 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 17341 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 37979 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 122085 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 122292 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 202624 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 381469 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 249668 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 304065 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 11190 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 38151 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 66388 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 52382 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 122057 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Mohammed bin Salman

Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia (born 1985)
Trump to visit Saudi Arabia on first foreign trip - White House

White House Press Secretary announced that Donald Trump will make his first foreign trip to Saudi Arabia. Details of the visit will be announced later.

News of the World • April 1, 05:41 PM • 18763 views

US and Ukraine agreed on safe navigation in the Black Sea - White House made a statement after the meeting in Riyadh

The US and Ukraine have agreed on measures for safe navigation, prisoner exchange, and a ban on strikes against energy facilities. The negotiations took place in Riyadh, mediated by Saudi Arabia.

War • March 25, 03:09 PM • 258106 views

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Reminded Putin About the War in Ukraine by Phone

Putin had a conversation with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, noting the country's mediation efforts. The Kremlin did not specify which side initiated the telephone conversation.

War • March 13, 10:49 PM • 96352 views

Zelenskyy met with the prince of Saudi Arabia in Jeddah: what they talked about

The President of Ukraine met with Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah, where they discussed steps to end the war. The parties also agreed on economic cooperation and Saudi Arabia's investments in Ukraine.

Politics • March 10, 11:44 PM • 15007 views

Americans and Russians did not want Ukraine to participate in Riyadh talks - Bloomberg

Mohammed bin Salman had planned to involve Ukraine in the talks in Saudi Arabia, but the United States and Russia refused. Zelenskyy canceled his visit to the kingdom and said he had not received an invitation to the meeting.

Politics • February 18, 03:23 PM • 30814 views

President Zelenskyy canceled his visit to Saudi Arabia

The President of Ukraine has canceled his visit to Saudi Arabia scheduled for tomorrow due to an unplanned Russia-US meeting. The visit has been rescheduled for March 10.

Politics • February 18, 02:53 PM • 25489 views

Zelenskiy says Ukraine will not participate in talks with Russia in Riyadh, but announces visit to Saudi Arabia

The President of Ukraine will not participate in the US-Russia talks in Riyadh, as Ukraine has not been informed about them. Zelenskyy will make a separate visit to Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Politics • February 17, 12:15 PM • 25380 views

Rubio arrives in Saudi Arabia for talks with Russia on ending the war in Ukraine

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will visit Saudi Arabia for talks with Russian representatives on ending the war in Ukraine. The meeting will take place on Trump's initiative after his conversations with Putin and Zelensky.

War • February 17, 07:24 AM • 39909 views

Trump aims to end Russia's war in Ukraine by Easter, but EU officials expect different timeline for settlement - Bloomberg

The Trump administration has informed European officials of plans to end the war by Easter. Experts believe this plan is ambitious but unrealistic, expecting a settlement by 2025.

Politics • February 16, 07:08 PM • 42952 views

Saudi Arabia is ready to host a meeting between Trump and Putin

Saudi Arabia supported the idea of holding a meeting between Trump and Putin on its territory. The UAE also offered to organize talks to end the war in Ukraine with a possible summit between Putin and Zelenskyy.

Politics • February 14, 01:56 PM • 34128 views

Trump and Putin may meet in Saudi Arabia or UAE - Reuters

Russia is considering Saudi Arabia and the UAE as possible locations for a summit between Trump and Putin. Both countries are not members of the International Criminal Court.

War • February 3, 11:55 AM • 40282 views

Saudi Arabia plans to invest $600 billion in the US economy

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has announced plans to invest $600 billion in the United States over 4 years. He announced this in a telephone conversation with President Trump.

News of the World • January 23, 07:39 AM • 29042 views

Trump wants to conclude a peace agreement on the Gaza Strip before the inauguration

Senator Graham, after a visit to Israel, announced Trump's intentions to reach an agreement on the release of hostages in the Gaza Strip by 2025. He also discussed the possibility of normalizing relations between Israel and Arab countries.

News of the World • November 30, 02:42 AM • 19291 views

Saudi Arabia renounces deal with us for reconciliation with Israel-Reuters

Riyadh abandoned an ambitious defense treaty with the United States in exchange for normalizing relations with Israel. Instead, Saudi Arabia is pushing for a more modest agreement on military cooperation.

News of the World • November 30, 12:14 AM • 18895 views

Saudi prince to miss G20 summit: Putin's absence and Biden's term ending may have influenced this - Bloomberg

Mohammed bin Salman will not attend the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro due to a chronic ear canal disease. The decision could also be influenced by Putin's absence and the end of Biden's presidency.

News of the World • November 16, 12:58 PM • 22294 views

At the UN, Saudi Arabia announces an international alliance to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on the principle of two states

Saudi Arabia has announced the formation of an international alliance to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on the basis of a two-state solution. The alliance includes Arab, Muslim and European countries, and the first meetings will be held in Riyadh and Brussels.

News of the World • September 27, 01:32 PM • 13773 views

Putin spoke with the Prince of Saudi Arabia: they discussed cooperation in trade and energy spheres

Putin had a telephone conversation with the Prince of Saudi Arabia. The parties discussed cooperation in the political, trade, economic and energy spheres, emphasizing the importance of coordination within the framework of OPEC+.

News of the World • July 18, 08:23 AM • 17601 views