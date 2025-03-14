Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Reminded Putin About the War in Ukraine by Phone
Kyiv • UNN
Putin had a conversation with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, noting the country's mediation efforts. The Kremlin did not specify which side initiated the telephone conversation.
russian dictator vladimir putin had a telephone conversation with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Chairman of the Council of Ministers of the country, Mohammed Ben Salman Al Saud. This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Kremlin.
Details
It is noted that putin "highly appreciated Saudi Arabia's mediation efforts, thanked in particular for creating favorable conditions for the negotiations between representatives of russia and the United States on February 18 in Riyadh".
In turn, the Saudi heir stated the importance of resolving the conflict in Ukraine and expressed his readiness to facilitate the normalization of relations between Russia and the United States.
Both sides noted with satisfaction the high level of Russian-Saudi cooperation and confirmed their intention to further develop it in a friendly and constructive manner
At the same time, the press service did not specify which party initiated the telephone conversation.
Recall
On March 11, Jeddah (Saudi Arabia) hosted talks between the delegations of Ukraine and the United States. As a result, the parties developed a joint statement on a possible temporary ceasefire for 30 days.
