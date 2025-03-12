Preparing new tasks for our diplomacy: Zelenskyy on the results of negotiations in Saudi Arabia
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine expects a report from the delegation that worked in Saudi Arabia and is preparing new tasks for diplomacy. The main thing is Russia's willingness to really end the war.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he expects a report from the Ukrainian delegation that worked in Saudi Arabia, and new tasks are already being prepared for Ukrainian diplomats. Zelenskyy said this in his evening address, reports UNN.
We are continuing our work on the diplomatic front as well – in order to ensure all the necessary conditions for exerting pressure on Russia, for real peace, as soon as possible. I am waiting for a report from the Ukrainian delegation that worked in Saudi Arabia, and we are preparing new tasks for our diplomacy. We need to move towards peace. We need to move towards security guarantees. We need to release our people. We are determined to work as quickly as possible with our partners. The main thing is the ability of our partners to ensure that Russia is ready not to deceive, but to really end the war
Let us remind
As the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated, the regime of establishing a 30-day silence depends on whether Russia wants a ceasefire and silence, or whether it wants to continue killing people. Ukraine has clearly demonstrated its position.