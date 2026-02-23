Zelenskyy reacted to Zaluzhnyi's high-profile interview and stated that he would not discuss details

$43.270.01
50.920.00
ukenru
02:29 PM • 394 views
Terrorist attack in Lviv: suspect remanded in custody for 60 days without bail
Exclusive
01:20 PM • 22417 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
01:02 PM • 29274 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
12:02 PM • 19588 views
European Commission: Russia destroyed "Druzhba", decision on repair terms rests with Ukraine
Exclusive
10:58 AM • 25289 views
The only large-caliber ammunition manufacturer in Ukraine stopped operations after searches. The Prosecutor General's Office reacted
10:23 AM • 28318 views
Comprehensive mobilization reform underway, 90% of deferrals processed through "Reserve+" - FedorovVideo
10:16 AM • 23614 views
General Staff confirms hit on Russian Black Sea Fleet missile unit armed with Bastion in Crimea
February 23, 07:26 AM • 33756 views
Kallas does not expect progress today on the 20th package of EU sanctions against Russia amid Hungary's statements about blocking it
February 23, 06:24 AM • 42700 views
Zelenskyy believes Putin has already started World War III
February 22, 07:57 PM • 41187 views
OP hinted at the need to restrict Telegram after the terrorist attack in Lviv
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
3.4m/s
91%
743mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 720 occupiers in one day in all directions - General StaffPhotoFebruary 23, 04:51 AM • 46051 views
Train schedule changes affected six regions, some routes replaced by busesFebruary 23, 07:45 AM • 43885 views
Infamous photo of former Prince Andrew after arrest displayed in the LouvrePhotoFebruary 23, 08:38 AM • 48545 views
“I can’t believe you’re 18”: Jennifer Lopez emotionally addressed her children on their coming of ageVideo11:24 AM • 16612 views
The Netherlands gets its youngest prime minister in history - the king swore in the new coalition governmentVideo11:50 AM • 26580 views
Publications
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of business02:00 PM • 2130 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
01:20 PM • 22417 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
Exclusive
01:02 PM • 29274 views
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?February 20, 01:32 PM • 129426 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhotoFebruary 20, 11:49 AM • 138919 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Andriy Sybiha
Donald Trump
António Costa
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
Slovakia
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
“I can’t believe you’re 18”: Jennifer Lopez emotionally addressed her children on their coming of ageVideo11:24 AM • 16717 views
Infamous photo of former Prince Andrew after arrest displayed in the LouvrePhotoFebruary 23, 08:38 AM • 48949 views
Britney Spears posted a candid nude photo from her beach vacationPhotoFebruary 21, 03:47 PM • 63873 views
Zendaya spotted with new ring amid rumors of secret marriage to Tom HollandPhotoFebruary 21, 08:33 AM • 64250 views
Eric Dane from "Grey's Anatomy" gave his daughters a final piece of advice in a posthumous interviewFebruary 21, 07:37 AM • 63322 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
MIM-104 Patriot
The Diplomat
Shahed 131

Zelenskyy reacted to Zaluzhnyi's high-profile interview and stated that he would not discuss details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that public discussion of the details of Valerii Zaluzhnyi's interview is inappropriate, as it concerns a warring army. He has not spoken with Zaluzhnyi since the publication.

Zelenskyy reacted to Zaluzhnyi's high-profile interview and stated that he would not discuss details

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the high-profile interview of Ukraine's Ambassador to the UK and former Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi. He stated that he does not consider it appropriate to publicly discuss the details of what was said, as it concerns the army that is currently fighting. Zelenskyy said this in an interview with AFP, as reported by UNN.

I believe that today discussing the details that Valerii Fedorovych spoke about is also very inappropriate, because no one will benefit from it, after all, it's about our army. It is fighting today. And he, I believe, will not, let's say, look good if we talk about it and continue. So, he said what he said 

- Zelenskyy noted.

Also, the President confirmed that he had not communicated with Valerii Zaluzhnyi after the interview was published.

Recall

Former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi gave a high-profile interview, where he spoke about the failure of the 2023 counteroffensive due to a lack of resources and the SBU searches in 2022, which he regarded as an act of intimidation. He said that he had warned the President's Office about his readiness to call in military personnel to protect the command center.

Alla Kiosak

War in UkrainePolitics
Search
War in Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Great Britain
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Valerii Zaluzhnyi