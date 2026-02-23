Zelenskyy reacted to Zaluzhnyi's high-profile interview and stated that he would not discuss details

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the high-profile interview of Ukraine's Ambassador to the UK and former Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi. He stated that he does not consider it appropriate to publicly discuss the details of what was said, as it concerns the army that is currently fighting. Zelenskyy said this in an interview with AFP, as reported by UNN.

I believe that today discussing the details that Valerii Fedorovych spoke about is also very inappropriate, because no one will benefit from it, after all, it's about our army. It is fighting today. And he, I believe, will not, let's say, look good if we talk about it and continue. So, he said what he said - Zelenskyy noted.

Also, the President confirmed that he had not communicated with Valerii Zaluzhnyi after the interview was published.

Recall

Former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi gave a high-profile interview, where he spoke about the failure of the 2023 counteroffensive due to a lack of resources and the SBU searches in 2022, which he regarded as an act of intimidation. He said that he had warned the President's Office about his readiness to call in military personnel to protect the command center.