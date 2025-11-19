US and Saudi Arabia ink multi-billion dollar civilian nuclear energy deal: what is known

The US and Saudi Arabia have signed a "historic" multi-billion dollar civil nuclear energy agreement, UNN reports, citing Newsweek.

The publication emphasizes that the agreement was confirmed when US President Donald Trump hosted Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the White House for his first visit to Washington in seven years.

"Today is a historic day for the United States and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said on Wednesday, welcoming the newly signed Joint Declaration on the Completion of Negotiations on Civil Nuclear Cooperation.

Why is this important?

The agreement demonstrates Washington's commitment to supporting Gulf countries and strengthens its position in the region, balancing Iran, Russia, and China, while also reducing US dependence on Russian-enriched uranium. The Kingdom has long sought this, and it comes after the Crown Prince secured several important commitments from Trump during this visit, including Saudi Arabia's designation as a major non-NATO ally on Tuesday and the approval of F-35 fighter jet sales.

Trump stated that the kingdom would make at least $600 billion in investments in the US, to which the Crown Prince responded that these investments would grow to $1 trillion.

What you need to know?

The agreement lays the legal groundwork for a multi-year, multi-billion dollar nuclear partnership, designates American companies as Riyadh's preferred civil nuclear partners, and commits both sides to strict non-proliferation standards, the White House said.

Wright announced the start of the agreement in April during a visit to the region that included Saudi Arabia. The first Trump administration began negotiating a nuclear cooperation agreement with Saudi Arabia in 2018 after years of stalemate in non-proliferation guarantee talks.

At the time, lawmakers warned that a deal with China or Russia could weaken US influence and expressed concern that Saudi Arabia might seek nuclear weapons if it believed Iran was developing them.

Saudi Arabia intends to establish civil nuclear energy to diversify its energy mix, reduce its reliance on fossil fuels, and support its "Vision 2030" program, but currently has no nuclear power plants.

Meanwhile, the Saudi ruler offered to help the US and Iran reach a new agreement amid the standoff over Iran's nuclear program and tensions following US attacks on its nuclear facilities in June. During a joint press conference, the Crown Prince smiled when Trump said, "I think we've done a great job of destroying Iran's nuclear capability."

What do people say?

US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said on Wednesday: "We have come together on a civil nuclear cooperation agreement. Together, through bilateral safeguards agreements, we want to expand our partnership, bring American nuclear technology to Saudi Arabia, and maintain a firm commitment to non-proliferation... This philosophy, this partnership, has transformed the Middle East into a region now focused on trade, not conflict."

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said at a press conference on Tuesday: "Today is a very important moment in our history because there are many things we are working on for the future."

What's next?

The agreement marks the first step in broader efforts to deepen US-Saudi civil nuclear ties. Saudi Arabia's launch of a civil nuclear program could shift the regional balance.