US and Saudi Arabia ink multi-billion dollar civilian nuclear energy deal: what is known

$42.090.03
48.790.00
ukenru
06:10 PM • 12218 views
Zelenskyy-Witkoff meeting in Turkey canceled due to 'unacceptable' US plan to end war - media
04:13 PM • 19636 views
In Ukraine, schedules will be in effect on November 20: how many queues will be disconnected
04:01 PM • 21606 views
Ministry of Energy gets interim head: who got the position Hrynchuk
Exclusive
02:24 PM • 30872 views
Cremation in Ukraine: how much does the service cost and is it in demand among Ukrainians?
02:04 PM • 19806 views
Zelenskyy to meet with US Army representatives on Thursday amid Kyiv receiving 'signals' about US plan to end war - Reuters
November 19, 01:20 PM • 15240 views
High-voltage power line to Zaporizhzhia NPP restored - Ukrenergo
November 19, 01:15 PM • 15397 views
The number of victims of the night attack by the Russian Federation in Ternopil has risen to 25, three of them are childrenVideo
November 19, 12:10 PM • 16283 views
Parliament dismisses Hrynchuk from post of Minister of Energy
Exclusive
November 19, 11:46 AM • 21891 views
License of scandalous Odrex clinic in question: Ministry of Health forms commission after patient deaths
November 19, 11:37 AM • 18784 views
The Rada dismissed Halushchenko from the post of Minister of Justice
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
0m/s
84%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Already 20 dead, including 2 children, and 66 injured as a result of the Russian attack on TernopilPhotoNovember 19, 11:26 AM • 29031 views
Cozy dessert: 5 cookie recipes that everyone can makePhotoNovember 19, 12:04 PM • 31860 views
Representatives of the "Servant of the People" faction issued a statement on the creation of a coalition and a government of national resilience: what is it aboutNovember 19, 12:37 PM • 4084 views
How to return a train ticket: detailed instructionsPhoto02:12 PM • 20739 views
The grandson of the famous Ukrainian politician Levko Lukyanenko died in battles with Russian occupiers02:27 PM • 11828 views
Publications
Cremation in Ukraine: how much does the service cost and is it in demand among Ukrainians?
Exclusive
02:24 PM • 30874 views
How to return a train ticket: detailed instructionsPhoto02:12 PM • 20755 views
Cozy dessert: 5 cookie recipes that everyone can makePhotoNovember 19, 12:04 PM • 31877 views
Gas imports from Greece: expert explains what is more profitable and whether supplies will be sufficientPhoto
Exclusive
November 19, 08:06 AM • 44314 views
Over a year without reaction: why the Ministry of Health does not inspect the Odrex clinic after the death of a patient and complaints about the actions of doctors
Exclusive
November 19, 07:42 AM • 44204 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ihor Klymenko
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Ternopil
Turkey
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White HousePhotoNovember 19, 07:49 AM • 35778 views
The Real Slim Shady: Eminem Sues Australian Beachwear Brand "Swim Shady"November 18, 04:06 PM • 34104 views
Ukrainian comedian Andriy Rybak found his photo on the cover of a BDSM book on Amazon: demands compensationPhotoNovember 18, 04:02 PM • 35148 views
"Parasocial" became the word of 2025 according to Cambridge Dictionary: what it is and what celebrities and AI have to do with itNovember 18, 10:16 AM • 52069 views
Royal Mint of Britain has issued a coin in memory of Freddie MercuryVideoNovember 18, 10:02 AM • 44577 views
Actual
Technology
Kh-101
Social network
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Financial Times

US and Saudi Arabia ink multi-billion dollar civilian nuclear energy deal: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1258 views

The United States and Saudi Arabia have signed a multi-billion dollar civilian nuclear energy agreement. This happened during Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's visit to Washington.

US and Saudi Arabia ink multi-billion dollar civilian nuclear energy deal: what is known

The US and Saudi Arabia have signed a "historic" multi-billion dollar civil nuclear energy agreement, UNN reports, citing Newsweek.

The publication emphasizes that the agreement was confirmed when US President Donald Trump hosted Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the White House for his first visit to Washington in seven years.

"Today is a historic day for the United States and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said on Wednesday, welcoming the newly signed Joint Declaration on the Completion of Negotiations on Civil Nuclear Cooperation.

Why is this important?

The agreement demonstrates Washington's commitment to supporting Gulf countries and strengthens its position in the region, balancing Iran, Russia, and China, while also reducing US dependence on Russian-enriched uranium. The Kingdom has long sought this, and it comes after the Crown Prince secured several important commitments from Trump during this visit, including Saudi Arabia's designation as a major non-NATO ally on Tuesday and the approval of F-35 fighter jet sales.

Trump stated that the kingdom would make at least $600 billion in investments in the US, to which the Crown Prince responded that these investments would grow to $1 trillion.

What you need to know?

The agreement lays the legal groundwork for a multi-year, multi-billion dollar nuclear partnership, designates American companies as Riyadh's preferred civil nuclear partners, and commits both sides to strict non-proliferation standards, the White House said.

Wright announced the start of the agreement in April during a visit to the region that included Saudi Arabia. The first Trump administration began negotiating a nuclear cooperation agreement with Saudi Arabia in 2018 after years of stalemate in non-proliferation guarantee talks.

At the time, lawmakers warned that a deal with China or Russia could weaken US influence and expressed concern that Saudi Arabia might seek nuclear weapons if it believed Iran was developing them.

Saudi Arabia intends to establish civil nuclear energy to diversify its energy mix, reduce its reliance on fossil fuels, and support its "Vision 2030" program, but currently has no nuclear power plants.

Meanwhile, the Saudi ruler offered to help the US and Iran reach a new agreement amid the standoff over Iran's nuclear program and tensions following US attacks on its nuclear facilities in June. During a joint press conference, the Crown Prince smiled when Trump said, "I think we've done a great job of destroying Iran's nuclear capability."

What do people say?

US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said on Wednesday: "We have come together on a civil nuclear cooperation agreement. Together, through bilateral safeguards agreements, we want to expand our partnership, bring American nuclear technology to Saudi Arabia, and maintain a firm commitment to non-proliferation... This philosophy, this partnership, has transformed the Middle East into a region now focused on trade, not conflict."

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said at a press conference on Tuesday: "Today is a very important moment in our history because there are many things we are working on for the future."

What's next?

The agreement marks the first step in broader efforts to deepen US-Saudi civil nuclear ties. Saudi Arabia's launch of a civil nuclear program could shift the regional balance.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Nuclear weapons
Energy
Electricity
Mohammed bin Salman
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
White House
NATO
Riyadh
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
Saudi Arabia
China
United States
Iran