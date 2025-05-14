$41.500.04
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Sanctions may be lifted? Trump met with Syrian leader al-Sharaa in Saudi Arabia: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 226 views

Donald Trump met with Ahmed al-Sharaa, urging him to make a deal with Israel and help deport radicals. Trump plans to lift sanctions on Syria.

Sanctions may be lifted? Trump met with Syrian leader al-Sharaa in Saudi Arabia: details

US President Donald Trump met in Saudi Arabia with the new leader of Syria, Ahmed al-Sharaa. This is reported by UNN referring to CNBC.

Details

The meeting took place before Trump's visit to Qatar: the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman and the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who joined the meeting by telephone, also joined it.

Trump called on al-Sharaa to sign an agreement with Israel, to promote the deportation of Islamist radicals from Syria, in particular, of Palestinian origin, and to assist the United States in preventing the restoration of the influence of the terrorist organization "Islamic State".

Trapp also stated that he intends to lift American sanctions from Syria in the near future.

Reference

The US government recognized Syria as a state sponsor of terrorism in 1979. American sanctions were imposed on the country in 2004, as well as in 2011 after the start of the civil war. The then leader of Syria, Bashar Assad, launched a crackdown on the rebels: in 2015, Russia sided with him.

In December 2024, Bashar al-Assad's regime fell under the pressure of the rebels. The dictator himself fled to Russia with his family.

Let us remind you

Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa offered US President Donald Trump to lift sanctions in exchange for access to the country's natural resources and permission to build the Trump Tower in Damascus.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the World
Israel
Mohammed bin Salman
Donald Trump
Syria
Saudi Arabia
Qatar
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
United States
