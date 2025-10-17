$41.640.12
07:15 PM • 6796 views
Trump said the war could be ended within a week
06:40 PM • 11324 views
Zelenskyy says he has "deep understandings" with Trump
06:26 PM • 11092 views
Zelenskyy offered Trump to exchange drones for American weapons
05:56 PM • 12255 views
There will be a bilateral meeting, but Zelenskyy will be in touch: Trump on meeting with Putin in Hungary
05:29 PM • 13439 views
Zelenskyy arrived at the White House, met by Trump
04:16 PM • 14899 views
Trump did not rule out sending Tomahawks to Ukraine: CNN learned details of the US president's conversation with Putin
October 17, 02:20 PM • 17833 views
The relevant committee recommended the draft Budget-2026 for the first reading: consideration is expected on October 21-22
Exclusive
October 17, 01:38 PM • 19915 views
VR Committee on National Security assessed the level of mobilization in UkraineVideo
October 17, 12:25 PM • 13595 views
Trump almost walked out of a meeting in Alaska when Putin started his "historical" rants and refused peace – FT
Exclusive
October 17, 11:59 AM • 16614 views
Olena Sosedka: We learned through practice, and they learned on TikTok. Why do children know more about money than we did at their age?
AI in modern weapons: why the topic has become relevant, and what risks it carries
Exclusive
October 17, 07:15 AM • 56121 views
European Commission presents roadmap to strengthen EU's defense capabilities: what's included
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to do
Exclusive
October 16, 07:53 AM • 110240 views
Victoria's Secret 2025: the brightest moments of the legendary fashion show
NABU is systematically ill: corruption and raiding by detectives cast doubt on the expediency of its existence
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Olena Zelenska
50 Cent
Nicolas Maduro
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
White House
Washington, D.C.
US and Saudi Arabia in talks over possible defense pact

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1478 views

Washington and Riyadh are negotiating a strategic defense agreement that could be concluded during Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's visit to the White House in November. Saudi Arabia is interested in guarantees similar to the US agreement with Qatar, which considers an attack on Qatar a threat to the US.

US and Saudi Arabia in talks over possible defense pact

Washington and Riyadh are currently discussing a strategic defense agreement. The agreement could be concluded during Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's visit to the White House in November. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Financial Times.

Details

Saudi Arabia is apparently negotiating a defense agreement with the US. Earlier, months of negotiations between the Gulf state and the Biden administration were interrupted by the tragic events in Gaza.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is scheduled to visit Washington next month. This will be his first visit to the country since 2018. The previous one also took place during Donald Trump's presidency.

The Financial Times refers to information from a high-ranking official of the US President Donald Trump's administration. The following is currently known.

Discussions are ongoing about signing something when the Crown Prince arrives, but the details are still unclear." According to the report, the discussed agreement is similar to the recent pact between the US and Qatar. It classifies any armed attack on Qatar as a threat to the US.

- the publication writes.

Addition

Saudi Arabia is interested in guarantees similar to the US agreement with Qatar. The country remains one of the main clients of the American arms industry.

Called from the White House: Netanyahu apologized to Qatar for the attack on Doha - Media29.09.25, 21:13 • 3848 views

We should also add that on September 17, Saudi Arabia signed a "strategic mutual defense" pact with nuclear-armed Pakistan. This happened against the backdrop of events in the Persian Gulf related to the Israeli attack. Nevertheless, Riyadh is acting in the context of US efforts to normalize relations between the Saudi Arabian leadership and Israel.

We should add that last May, the White House announced an agreement to supply weapons to the kingdom worth $142 billion. This is twice Saudi Arabia's defense budget for 2024, notes the Financial Times.

Recall

OPEC+ countries agreed to increase oil production by 137,000 barrels per day from November to restore market share. According to the publication's sources, Saudi Arabia would prefer to double, triple, or even quadruple this figure - even to 548,000 barrels per day. The Middle Eastern country has spare capacity and wants to regain market share faster.

Saudi Arabia to donate $90 million to Palestine26.09.25, 04:18 • 3770 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
US Elections
Israel
Mohammed bin Salman
Financial Times
Donald Trump
Saudi Arabia
Qatar
United States
Gaza Strip
Pakistan