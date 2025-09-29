Called from the White House: Netanyahu apologized to Qatar for the attack on Doha - Media

$41.480.01
48.410.31
ukenru
Exclusive
02:44 PM • 20557 views
Gold at $3,800: why the market outpaced forecasts and what it means for the global economy
01:55 PM • 23881 views
Six-day blackout at ZNPP: State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate warns of serious threats to nuclear and radiation safety
Exclusive
September 29, 12:39 PM • 31686 views
Acute stress reaction: what it is, signs, and ways to cope
September 29, 11:33 AM • 36222 views
Magnetic storms in October 2025: when to expect and how to prepare
September 29, 10:00 AM • 22006 views
EU plans to restrict movement of Russian diplomats in Europe due to threat of subversive activities
September 29, 07:20 AM • 22537 views
Dobropillia Counteroffensive: Syrskyi reports some enemy units encircled, 175 sq km of territory liberated
September 29, 06:17 AM • 14910 views
Gold sets historic record at $3800 per ounce: what's the reason?
September 29, 05:05 AM • 29493 views
Trump allowed Ukraine to launch long-range strikes on Russian territory - Kellogg
Exclusive
September 28, 08:59 AM • 49103 views
New opportunities and caution in plans: astro-forecast for all zodiac signs from September 29 to October 5Photo
Exclusive
September 28, 08:33 AM • 70405 views
Theft of children's tights: thieves broke through a tunnel and cut a wall
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
2m/s
88%
756mm
Popular news
Raiding instead of justice: the story of NABU's decade-long persecution of businessman FedorychevSeptember 29, 10:08 AM • 29927 views
Comparing drug prices: how affordable generics are displacing branded drugsPhotoSeptember 29, 10:29 AM • 32478 views
Victoria Beckham hints at Spice Girls reunion at Oasis concert - Daily MailPhotoSeptember 29, 10:42 AM • 24517 views
Russia wants to connect ZNPP to its energy system despite risks of nuclear incident – SybihaSeptember 29, 11:40 AM • 14352 views
What kind of winter to expect this year: forecasts
Exclusive
02:40 PM • 25650 views
Publications
Gold at $3,800: why the market outpaced forecasts and what it means for the global economy
Exclusive
02:44 PM • 20534 views
What kind of winter to expect this year: forecasts
Exclusive
02:40 PM • 25894 views
Acute stress reaction: what it is, signs, and ways to cope
Exclusive
September 29, 12:39 PM • 31663 views
Magnetic storms in October 2025: when to expect and how to prepareSeptember 29, 11:33 AM • 36198 views
Comparing drug prices: how affordable generics are displacing branded drugsPhotoSeptember 29, 10:29 AM • 32669 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Viktor Orbán
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sybiha
Boris Pistorius
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Poland
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The hardest decision in life: famous racer Hamilton shared sad news about his dog RoscoeVideo03:05 PM • 6910 views
Trump threatened 100% tariffs on foreign films01:59 PM • 10671 views
Victoria Beckham hints at Spice Girls reunion at Oasis concert - Daily MailPhotoSeptember 29, 10:42 AM • 24666 views
Bad Bunny to headline Super Bowl 2026 halftime showSeptember 29, 07:05 AM • 35214 views
US police detain boxer Terence Crawford on his birthday: what is knownPhotoVideoSeptember 29, 01:17 AM • 32116 views
Actual
The Guardian
MIM-104 Patriot
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Pantsir missile system
Saab JAS 39 Gripen

Called from the White House: Netanyahu apologized to Qatar for the attack on Doha - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 618 views

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu apologized to his Qatari counterpart for the attack in Doha during a phone call from the White House. This call took place during Netanyahu's meeting with US President Donald Trump in Washington.

Called from the White House: Netanyahu apologized to Qatar for the attack on Doha - Media

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu apologized to his Qatari counterpart for Israel's attack in Doha during a phone call from the White House on Monday. This was reported to Reuters by a source close to Netanyahu, according to UNN.

Details

The call to Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani took place during Netanyahu's meeting with US President Donald Trump in Washington.

According to a separate source familiar with the negotiations, a Qatari technical team is also at the White House.

Addendum

Earlier, the Emir of Qatar condemned Israel's attack at the UN General Assembly in New York.

According to him, the strike on Doha undermined all diplomatic efforts to end the war in the Gaza Strip. He also noted that Israeli diplomacy is "aimed at political assassinations."

According to Axios, Israel's apology for the strike was a condition for Qatar to resume negotiations with Hamas on a Gaza deal.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
United Nations General Assembly
White House
Reuters
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
New York City
Binyamin Netanyahu
Gaza Strip