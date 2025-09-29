Called from the White House: Netanyahu apologized to Qatar for the attack on Doha - Media
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu apologized to his Qatari counterpart for the attack in Doha during a phone call from the White House. This call took place during Netanyahu's meeting with US President Donald Trump in Washington.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu apologized to his Qatari counterpart for Israel's attack in Doha during a phone call from the White House on Monday. This was reported to Reuters by a source close to Netanyahu, according to UNN.
Details
The call to Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani took place during Netanyahu's meeting with US President Donald Trump in Washington.
According to a separate source familiar with the negotiations, a Qatari technical team is also at the White House.
Addendum
Earlier, the Emir of Qatar condemned Israel's attack at the UN General Assembly in New York.
According to him, the strike on Doha undermined all diplomatic efforts to end the war in the Gaza Strip. He also noted that Israeli diplomacy is "aimed at political assassinations."
According to Axios, Israel's apology for the strike was a condition for Qatar to resume negotiations with Hamas on a Gaza deal.