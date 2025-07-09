Iranian Foreign Minister makes first visit to Saudi Arabia after war with Israel

Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Jeddah. This was the first visit of a high-ranking Iranian official to the Persian Gulf country after the Israel-Tehran war, writes UNN with reference to Al Jazeera.

Details

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said Araghchi's talks with Prince Mohammed and other Saudi officials on Tuesday were "fruitful."

The visit, following 12 days of intense conflict between Israel and Iran, which saw the United States bomb three Iranian nuclear facilities before brokering a ceasefire, indicates that the war has not derailed the rapprochement between Tehran and Riyadh.

The official Saudi Arabian news agency SPA reported that Araghchi and Prince Mohammed "reviewed bilateral relations and discussed recent regional developments and efforts being made in this direction."

The Crown Prince expressed the Kingdom's desire for the ceasefire agreement to contribute to creating conditions conducive to security and stability in the region, emphasizing the Kingdom's position on supporting dialogue through diplomatic means as a path to resolving disputes – the SPA report states.

It adds that Araghchi expressed his gratitude to the kingdom for "condemning Israeli aggression."

The high-ranking Iranian diplomat also met with Saudi Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz and Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.

On June 13, Israel launched a massive bombing campaign against Iran without direct provocation, killing high-ranking military commanders and nuclear scientists. Iran responded with missile strikes that caused widespread destruction and casualties in Israel.

Addition

Iranian Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi threatens Israel with a "devastating" attack if the conflict resumes. This response, he says, is so "powerful" that even the US will not be able to save Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.