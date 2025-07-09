Iranian Foreign Minister makes first visit to Saudi Arabia after war with Israel

$41.800.06
49.030.09
ukenru
711 out of a record 728 drones neutralized over Ukraine, all cruise missiles shot down out of 7 cruise missiles and 6 "Kinzhal" missiles
05:59 AM • 1977 views
711 out of a record 728 drones neutralized over Ukraine, all cruise missiles shot down out of 7 cruise missiles and 6 "Kinzhal" missiles
Exclusive
05:26 AM • 24738 views
Trump's Customs War with the EU: How will it end and how will it affect Ukraine?
04:00 AM • 67159 views
Case "Ukraine and the Netherlands v. Russia": ECHR to announce decision today
03:42 AM • 77667 views
Lutsk survived the most massive drone and missile attack: numerous fires broke out
July 8, 05:10 PM • 95524 views
Putin says “a lot of crap” about Ukraine: Trump announced a “small surprise” for the Russian dictator
Exclusive
July 8, 04:34 PM • 99482 views
70% of NABU cases against MPs are in no way related to corruption - MP and member of the TCC Buzhanskyi
Exclusive
July 8, 03:56 PM • 142780 views
Is the salvation of business hidden in the competition for the election of a new head of the BEB?
Exclusive
July 8, 01:22 PM • 163643 views
Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
Exclusive
July 8, 12:25 PM • 81163 views
Pet registration in Kyiv's ASCs: how many applications have been submitted since the service launched
Exclusive
July 8, 11:24 AM • 62009 views
Four months without marketing in the pharmaceutical market: MP Dmytriieva explained why new rules have not yet been agreed upon
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
1m/s
56%
743mm
Popular news
Air defense is operating in Kyiv Oblast, enemy drones detected - OMAJuly 8, 08:41 PM • 36356 views
State Ethnic Policy revealed signs of affiliation of the UOC (MP) with the ROCJuly 8, 08:57 PM • 22481 views
Air Force warned of a large number of Russian dronesJuly 8, 09:30 PM • 46941 views
In Ukraine, a large-scale air raid alert for the second time in a night due to the take-off of a MiG-31KJuly 9, 12:13 AM • 38827 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a tank training ground was illegally sown for years: an official will be prosecuted01:16 AM • 4993 views
Publications
Trump's Customs War with the EU: How will it end and how will it affect Ukraine?
Exclusive
05:26 AM • 24738 views
Case "Ukraine and the Netherlands v. Russia": ECHR to announce decision today04:00 AM • 67159 views
Is the salvation of business hidden in the competition for the election of a new head of the BEB?
Exclusive
July 8, 03:56 PM • 142780 views
A purchase with a political flavor: ARMA ordered a luxury special vehicle from a company linked to PoroshenkoJuly 8, 02:33 PM • 117076 views
Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
Exclusive
July 8, 01:22 PM • 163643 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Emmanuel Macron
Lindsey Graham
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
United Kingdom
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 184386 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 369903 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 204040 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 316584 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 335185 views
Actual
MiG-31
The Guardian
MIM-104 Patriot
Fox News
FAB-500

Iranian Foreign Minister makes first visit to Saudi Arabia after war with Israel

Kyiv • UNN

 • 65 views

Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. This is the first visit of a high-ranking Iranian official to the Persian Gulf country after Israel's war with Tehran.

Iranian Foreign Minister makes first visit to Saudi Arabia after war with Israel

Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Jeddah. This was the first visit of a high-ranking Iranian official to the Persian Gulf country after the Israel-Tehran war, writes UNN with reference to Al Jazeera.

Details

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said Araghchi's talks with Prince Mohammed and other Saudi officials on Tuesday were "fruitful."

The visit, following 12 days of intense conflict between Israel and Iran, which saw the United States bomb three Iranian nuclear facilities before brokering a ceasefire, indicates that the war has not derailed the rapprochement between Tehran and Riyadh.

The official Saudi Arabian news agency SPA reported that Araghchi and Prince Mohammed "reviewed bilateral relations and discussed recent regional developments and efforts being made in this direction."

The Crown Prince expressed the Kingdom's desire for the ceasefire agreement to contribute to creating conditions conducive to security and stability in the region, emphasizing the Kingdom's position on supporting dialogue through diplomatic means as a path to resolving disputes

 – the SPA report states.

It adds that Araghchi expressed his gratitude to the kingdom for "condemning Israeli aggression."

The high-ranking Iranian diplomat also met with Saudi Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz and Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.

On June 13, Israel launched a massive bombing campaign against Iran without direct provocation, killing high-ranking military commanders and nuclear scientists. Iran responded with missile strikes that caused widespread destruction and casualties in Israel.

Addition

Iranian Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi threatens Israel with a "devastating" attack if the conflict resumes. This response, he says, is so "powerful" that even the US will not be able to save Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the World
Mohammed bin Salman
Riyadh
Tehran
Saudi Arabia
Binyamin Netanyahu
United States
Iran
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9