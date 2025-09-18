Saudi Arabia and Pakistan sign historic mutual defense agreement

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif signed an interstate mutual defense agreement. This is stated in a statement following Sharif's visit to the kingdom, reports UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

It is noted that this agreement reflects "the common commitment of both countries to strengthening their security and achieving security and peace in the region and the world."

Aimed at developing aspects of defense cooperation between the two countries and strengthening joint deterrence against any aggression - the joint statement of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan says.

Also, according to the document, any aggression against one of the two countries is considered an aggression against both countries.

Recall

The US will explore investments in Pakistan's critical minerals and hydrocarbons. This includes cooperation in gold and copper mining in Balochistan province.

Earlier, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan stated that normalization of relations with Israel is possible only after the creation of a Palestinian state. According to him, only after considering the rights of the Palestinian people can lasting peace in the region be achieved.

