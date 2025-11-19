Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White House

Cristiano Ronaldo attended a dinner at the White House with Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, where Donald Trump noted the footballer's presence and mentioned his meeting with his son Barron Trump.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the Daily Mail.

Details

Cristiano Ronaldo, who plays in the Saudi Professional League, arrived in Washington as part of a delegation with his fiancée Georgina Rodriguez. At the event, the footballer appeared in a black tuxedo and sat next to guests such as Elon Musk and US Vice President J.D. Vance. He later took a selfie with Musk, FIFA President Gianni Infantino, and other influential figures.

During his speech, Donald Trump mentioned his son Barron's meeting with the footballer.

"This room is filled with the greatest leaders in the world – businessmen, sports..." Trump said. "My son is a big fan of Ronaldo... Barron had the opportunity to meet him, and I think he respects his father a little more now – just because I introduced you. So I just want to thank both of you for being here."

The dinner was an important part of Mohammed bin Salman's visit to Washington.

Recall

Cristiano Ronaldo officially stated that the 2026 World Cup will be the last in his career. The footballer, who will be 41 years old, confirmed this during a speech at the TOURISE tourism forum in Saudi Arabia.