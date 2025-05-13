Trump Announced Full Lifting of US Sanctions Against Syria

US President Donald Trump has announced his intention to lift all economic restrictions previously imposed by the United States against Syria. He said this during a speech at the American-Saudi Investment Forum, reports UNN.

According to US President Donald Trump, the US will lift all sanctions against Syria. He made this decision after discussions with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

I will order the lifting of sanctions against Syria to give them a chance for greatness. This is what we want to see. So I say: Good luck to Syria. Show us something special, as they did, frankly, in Saudi Arabia - Trump said.

According to The Times, the current Syrian leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, has offered Washington a Ukrainian-style minerals deal and the construction of a Trump Tower in Damascus.

Ahmed al-Sharaa's team tried to arrange a meeting with President Trump during his visit to Saudi Arabia this week. But such a meeting did not take place.

In Syria, a new government was formed in March after the overthrow of the Assad regime. President al-Sharaa announced a government that would restore state institutions on the principles of transparency.