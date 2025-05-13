Trump Announced Full Lifting of US Sanctions Against Syria

$41.540.01
46.160.59
ukenru
"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?
04:08 PM • 34443 views

"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?

May 13, 12:11 PM • 42378 views

CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin

Exclusive
May 13, 11:29 AM • 65738 views

ARMA reform - a condition for European integration and financial assistance from the EU: Mezentseva explained why delay is unacceptable

May 13, 10:48 AM • 65832 views

Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening

May 13, 08:36 AM • 138978 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

May 13, 07:44 AM • 68275 views

EBRD lowered its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 to 3.3%

May 13, 05:20 AM • 147763 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:00 AM • 142578 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 12, 07:01 PM • 89542 views

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17

May 12, 03:56 PM • 66000 views

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Broadcast
Погода
+11°
1.8m/s
70%
747mm
Popular news

Jerry Heil, Käärijä and NEMO: who else will appear on the Eurovision-2025 stage

May 13, 10:05 AM • 78343 views

The "Fallout" series has been renewed for a 3rd season

May 13, 10:29 AM • 90381 views

Zelenskyy expects a strong package of sanctions from the US and the EU if Putin refuses to go to Turkey

02:29 PM • 34982 views

Grain harvest in Ukraine can be increased by 20 million tons if the potential of selection is used - expert

03:04 PM • 42461 views

Bloggers Mandzyuk and Alkhim are going to go together to the military in the Kursk direction: what is known

04:52 PM • 13449 views
Publications

"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?

04:08 PM • 34445 views

Grain harvest in Ukraine can be increased by 20 million tons if the potential of selection is used - expert

03:04 PM • 43014 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

May 13, 08:36 AM • 138984 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:20 AM • 147768 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 13, 05:00 AM • 142584 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Keir Starmer

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Andriy Yermak

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Turkey

Germany

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Bloggers Mandzyuk and Alkhim are going to go together to the military in the Kursk direction: what is known

04:52 PM • 13830 views

Jerry Heil, Käärijä and NEMO: who else will appear on the Eurovision-2025 stage

May 13, 10:05 AM • 78728 views

Madonna is working with the director of "Deadpool & Wolverine" on a biographical series for Netflix

May 13, 08:20 AM • 83864 views

The "Barbershop" franchise will get a series continuation on Prime Video

May 13, 07:57 AM • 85263 views

Kim Kardashian to testify in Paris court in $9 million robbery case

May 13, 07:36 AM • 85705 views
Actual

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Fox News

Unmanned aerial vehicle

The Guardian

Boeing 747

Trump Announced Full Lifting of US Sanctions Against Syria

Kyiv • UNN

 • 558 views

Donald Trump announced his intention to remove all US economic restrictions against Syria after discussions with the Prince of Saudi Arabia and the President of Turkey. The leader of Syria has proposed a mineral resources agreement.

Trump Announced Full Lifting of US Sanctions Against Syria

US President Donald Trump has announced his intention to lift all economic restrictions previously imposed by the United States against Syria. He said this during a speech at the American-Saudi Investment Forum, reports UNN.

Details

According to US President Donald Trump, the US will lift all sanctions against Syria. He made this decision after discussions with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

I will order the lifting of sanctions against Syria to give them a chance for greatness. This is what we want to see. So I say: Good luck to Syria. Show us something special, as they did, frankly, in Saudi Arabia

- Trump said.

Israel Opens Tourist Tours to Syria11.04.25, 12:03 • 6149 views

According to The Times, the current Syrian leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, has offered Washington a Ukrainian-style minerals deal and the construction of a Trump Tower in Damascus.

Ahmed al-Sharaa's team tried to arrange a meeting with President Trump during his visit to Saudi Arabia this week. But such a meeting did not take place.

Recall

In Syria, a new government was formed in March after the overthrow of the Assad regime. President al-Sharaa announced a government that would restore state institutions on the principles of transparency.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

News of the World
Mohammed bin Salman
Donald Trump
Syria
Saudi Arabia
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Turkey
United States
Brent
$66.68
Bitcoin
$104,271.80
S&P 500
$5,895.51
Tesla
$334.88
Газ TTF
$35.74
Золото
$3,251.84
Ethereum
$2,610.44