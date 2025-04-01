Trump to visit Saudi Arabia on first foreign trip - White House
Kyiv • UNN
White House Press Secretary announced that Donald Trump will make his first foreign trip to Saudi Arabia. Details of the visit will be announced later.
White House spokeswoman Carolyn Levitt announced that US leader Donald Trump will travel to Saudi Arabia on his first foreign trip, UNN reports, citing ABC.
Levitt said more details would be announced later.
Trump's first phone call with a foreign leader after his second inauguration was with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
