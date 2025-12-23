$42.150.10
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
03:42 PM • 5908 views
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
03:15 PM • 11197 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
12:03 PM • 20791 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation prices
11:41 AM • 18447 views
Security guarantees, reconstruction, and frameworks for ending the war: Zelenskyy received Umerov and Hnatov's report after Miami on prepared drafts
11:27 AM • 23969 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off
Exclusive
December 23, 10:40 AM • 15419 views
"The truth hurts"? Relatives of deceased patients claim the clinic blocked the StopOdrex website
December 23, 08:27 AM • 16869 views
Russian attack almost completely left three regions without electricity, interruptions in seven more, emergency blackouts in most regions - energy workers
Exclusive
December 23, 06:30 AM • 22397 views
Zelenskyy made over 50 foreign visits this year
December 22, 07:00 PM • 38016 views
It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The largest exchange in the history of the war: conflicting parties in Yemen to release 2,900 prisoners

Kyiv • UNN

 • 260 views

The Yemeni government and the Houthis have agreed to release 2,900 prisoners, the largest exchange in 11 years of civil war. The agreement, signed in Muscat with the support of the UN and the Red Cross, includes citizens of Saudi Arabia and Sudan.

The internationally recognized government of Yemen and the Houthi rebels have reached a historic agreement to release 2,900 people held during the 11-year civil war. The negotiations concluded in the Omani capital, Muscat. This will be the largest simultaneous exchange since the conflict began in 2014. This was reported by Associated Press, writes UNN.

Details

The agreement was signed under the auspices of the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). Saudi Ambassador Mohamed al-Jaber emphasized that this step should serve as a foundation for further stabilization of the situation in the region.

I highly appreciate the efforts of the negotiating teams from both sides, who managed to reach an understanding and conclude this agreement, which addresses a humanitarian issue and strengthens efforts to establish peace and build trust in Yemen.

— Al-Jaber stated.

Yemen's airspace closed after separatists seized territory08.12.25, 20:13 • 3585 views

UN Special Envoy Hans Grundberg called the agreement "a positive and significant step" aimed at fulfilling the commitments of the 2018 Stockholm Agreement.

Composition of exchange groups

In addition to Yemeni citizens, foreigners were also included in the lists for release. According to Houthi representatives, seven Saudi citizens and 23 Sudanese citizens will return home. The office of the UN Special Envoy clarified that this was already the 10th meeting of the parties dedicated to the issue of prisoners.

The ICRC is already preparing for the logistical support of the repatriation process.

We are ready and determined to release, transfer, and repatriate detainees so that people separated from their families can be reunited in a safe and dignified manner.

— reported Christine Cipolla, head of the ICRC delegation in Yemen.

For reference

The civil war in Yemen has caused one of the world's worst humanitarian disasters, claiming the lives of over 150,000 people. The parties hope that the implementation of this agreement will help de-escalate the conflict, which has been in a stalemate in recent years.

Houthis released the crew of the Greek vessel Eternity C, attacked in the Red Sea03.12.25, 22:10 • 4776 views

Stepan Haftko

