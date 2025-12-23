The largest exchange in the history of the war: conflicting parties in Yemen to release 2,900 prisoners

The internationally recognized government of Yemen and the Houthi rebels have reached a historic agreement to release 2,900 people held during the 11-year civil war. The negotiations concluded in the Omani capital, Muscat. This will be the largest simultaneous exchange since the conflict began in 2014. This was reported by Associated Press, writes UNN.

Details

The agreement was signed under the auspices of the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). Saudi Ambassador Mohamed al-Jaber emphasized that this step should serve as a foundation for further stabilization of the situation in the region.

I highly appreciate the efforts of the negotiating teams from both sides, who managed to reach an understanding and conclude this agreement, which addresses a humanitarian issue and strengthens efforts to establish peace and build trust in Yemen. — Al-Jaber stated.

UN Special Envoy Hans Grundberg called the agreement "a positive and significant step" aimed at fulfilling the commitments of the 2018 Stockholm Agreement.

Composition of exchange groups

In addition to Yemeni citizens, foreigners were also included in the lists for release. According to Houthi representatives, seven Saudi citizens and 23 Sudanese citizens will return home. The office of the UN Special Envoy clarified that this was already the 10th meeting of the parties dedicated to the issue of prisoners.

The ICRC is already preparing for the logistical support of the repatriation process.

We are ready and determined to release, transfer, and repatriate detainees so that people separated from their families can be reunited in a safe and dignified manner. — reported Christine Cipolla, head of the ICRC delegation in Yemen.

For reference

The civil war in Yemen has caused one of the world's worst humanitarian disasters, claiming the lives of over 150,000 people. The parties hope that the implementation of this agreement will help de-escalate the conflict, which has been in a stalemate in recent years.

