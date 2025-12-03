Houthis released the crew of the Greek vessel Eternity C, attacked in the Red Sea

$42.330.01
This is no longer a blind "kamikaze", but a platform that can be brought to the target in real time: expert on the modernization of "Shaheds"Video
Exclusive
03:15 PM • 16141 views
Rada adopted the state budget for 2026: what it means for the economy and exchange rates
December 3, 01:24 PM • 21182 views
EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solution
December 3, 01:22 PM • 17862 views
Parliament adopted the Budget for 2026
December 3, 11:38 AM • 22392 views
Five countries announced new PURL packages for American weapons for Ukraine, two - practical assistance: how much was allocated
December 3, 09:59 AM • 22043 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of Umerov and Hnatov with advisors to European leaders in Brussels, followed by preparations for a meeting with representatives of Trump
Exclusive
December 3, 09:21 AM • 24105 views
MP: Over 3,000 amendments were submitted to the draft State Budget, but most were not taken into account
December 3, 03:01 AM • 29457 views
The European Union has agreed on a complete ban on Russian gas imports by the end of 2027 - EU Council
December 2, 11:38 PM • 37228 views
Trump-Putin meeting not planned due to lack of progress in negotiations
December 2, 10:18 PM • 30778 views
"There is no compromise version of the plan for Ukraine yet": Putin's aide on the results of the Kremlin talksVideo
Ukraine launches the "Magic Express": who can buy tickets for the St. Nicholas weekend and howDecember 3, 11:34 AM • 30576 views
Fell into a yard in occupied Makiivka: Russian bomber 'lost' another aerial bombDecember 3, 11:54 AM • 7970 views
NATO Secretary General revealed two things to pressure Russians if peace talks drag on or are fruitlessDecember 3, 12:00 PM • 5008 views
China's Foreign Ministry stated that using frozen Russian assets for Ukraine would not contribute to ending the warDecember 3, 12:35 PM • 19156 views
EU borrowing and a "reparations loan": The European Commission presented legal proposals for financing UkraineDecember 3, 12:41 PM • 19888 views
EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solutionDecember 3, 01:24 PM • 21187 views
Ukraine launches the "Magic Express": who can buy tickets for the St. Nicholas weekend and howDecember 3, 11:34 AM • 30652 views
"Nevada-Samara" and manipulations in public procurement: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 2PhotoDecember 3, 06:30 AM • 48575 views
"3000 km across Ukraine": the first stage of the program has started - how to get tickets for kilometersDecember 2, 04:58 PM • 51187 views
Licenses issued – no control: why the Ministry of Health “turns a blind eye” to tragedies at OdrexDecember 2, 02:41 PM • 60196 views
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 58701 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 61135 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 115803 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 89389 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 105089 views
Houthis released the crew of the Greek vessel Eternity C, attacked in the Red Sea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 154 views

The crew of the Greek vessel attacked by Houthis in the Red Sea has been released. All 11 crew members, including Filipinos, a Russian, and an Indian, will arrive in Oman.

Houthis released the crew of the Greek vessel Eternity C, attacked in the Red Sea
Photo: Reuters

The crew of the Greek cargo ship Eternity C, which sank in the Red Sea in July 2025 after an attack by Yemeni Houthis, has been released. This was reported to Reuters on Wednesday by a ship operator official and a maritime security source, writes UNN.

Details

The Liberian-flagged vessel was attacked by Iran-backed militants using naval drones and rocket-propelled grenades. Although the crew abandoned the ship before it sank, rescuers pulled the sailors alive from the sea. The Houthis later claimed to be holding a group that included nine Filipino sailors, one Russian, and one Indian national.

Yemen's Houthis attacked the Israeli city of Eilat with a drone: over 20 injured24.09.25, 21:02 • 4581 view

A representative of Cosmoship Management confirmed that all 11 crew members are expected to leave Yemen and arrive in Oman later on Wednesday.

The United States previously accused the Houthis of kidnapping the sailors and called for their immediate and unconditional release.

Israeli Army attacked Houthi energy infrastructure in Yemen17.08.25, 11:30 • 4952 views

The attacks on Eternity C and another vessel, Magic Seas, which sank a few days earlier, marked a resurgence of the Houthi campaign. The militants, who express solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza war, attacked more than 100 vessels in the Red Sea between November 2023 and December 2024.

Houthis released some foreign UN staff held in Yemen - Bloomberg22.10.25, 20:18 • 3440 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Energy
Skirmishes
Reuters
Liberia
United Nations
Red Sea
India
Oman
United States
Gaza Strip
Iran
Yemen