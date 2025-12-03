Houthis released the crew of the Greek vessel Eternity C, attacked in the Red Sea

Photo: Reuters

The crew of the Greek cargo ship Eternity C, which sank in the Red Sea in July 2025 after an attack by Yemeni Houthis, has been released. This was reported to Reuters on Wednesday by a ship operator official and a maritime security source, writes UNN.



The Liberian-flagged vessel was attacked by Iran-backed militants using naval drones and rocket-propelled grenades. Although the crew abandoned the ship before it sank, rescuers pulled the sailors alive from the sea. The Houthis later claimed to be holding a group that included nine Filipino sailors, one Russian, and one Indian national.

A representative of Cosmoship Management confirmed that all 11 crew members are expected to leave Yemen and arrive in Oman later on Wednesday.

The United States previously accused the Houthis of kidnapping the sailors and called for their immediate and unconditional release.

The attacks on Eternity C and another vessel, Magic Seas, which sank a few days earlier, marked a resurgence of the Houthi campaign. The militants, who express solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza war, attacked more than 100 vessels in the Red Sea between November 2023 and December 2024.

