Israeli Army attacked Houthi energy infrastructure in Yemen

Kyiv • UNN

 • 138 views

The Israeli Army attacked Houthi energy infrastructure in Yemen's capital, Sana'a. This is in response to Houthi missile and drone attacks on Israel since October 2023.

Israeli Army attacked Houthi energy infrastructure in Yemen

Israel claims that energy infrastructure in Sanaa, the capital of Yemen, is being used by Houthi rebels. The IDF confirmed an attack on the relevant facility in Yemen, 2000 kilometers from Israel, UNN reports.

Details

The Israeli army attacked Houthi targets in Yemen. This refers to an "energy infrastructure facility" in Yemen, which was used by Houthi rebels. The bombing was carried out as part of a new operation against the Iran-backed group, which has been carrying out attacks on Israeli territory since the beginning of the war in the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli army's statement says that the attacks were carried out in response to repeated Houthi attacks on Israel and its citizens using surface-to-surface missiles and drones. It also states that Israel will continue to respond decisively to Houthi attacks.

Reference

Since the beginning of the war in Gaza in October 2023, members of the Houthi militia in Yemen have regularly attacked Israel with missiles and drones in solidarity with Islamist Hamas.

Recall

Humanitarian suffering in Gaza has reached incredible proportions. More than 24 countries are calling on Israel to urgently allow humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Ihor Telezhnikov

