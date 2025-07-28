$41.770.00
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Yemeni Houthis threaten to attack all Israeli-linked ships

Kyiv • UNN

 • 302 views

Yemeni Houthis have announced their intention to attack any Israeli-linked ships they can reach. They claim to have a "religious, moral, and humanitarian responsibility" towards the people of Gaza.

Yemeni Houthis will start attacking any ships they can reach that are in any way connected to Israel. This was reported by The Jerusalem Post, according to UNN.

Details

According to the Houthi statement, all countries that want to avoid escalation should "pressure the enemy to stop its aggression and lift the blockade of the Gaza Strip."

There is no free person on this earth who could accept what is happening

- the publication quotes the Houthi statement.

They also note that they have a "religious, moral, and humanitarian responsibility" towards the people of Gaza, and that the conditions faced by Palestinians are "unacceptable for any human being, let alone Arabs and Muslims."

"The actions of the Yemeni Armed Forces express our moral and humanitarian commitment to the injustice against the brotherly Palestinian people, and all our military operations will immediately cease after the aggression against Gaza stops and the blockade is lifted," the Houthi statement reads.

Recall

On July 7, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) conducted Operation "Black Flag" in Yemen, striking Houthi targets, including ports and the ship Galaxy Leader. This was a response to Houthi attacks against Israel and their use of civilian infrastructure for terrorist activities.

Soon after, the Houthis launched a missile towards Israel in response to the IDF's Operation "Black Flag."

The US is ceasing the bombing of Houthis in Yemen - Trump07.05.25, 07:27 • 8696 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the World
Israel
Israel Defense Forces
Gaza Strip
Yemen
