The US is ceasing the bombing of Houthis in Yemen - Trump
Kyiv • UNN
According to the US President, the Houthis have agreed not to disrupt shipping lanes. Oman has stated that it mediated an agreement between the US and the Houthis.
The United States of America will stop bombing the Houthis in Yemen. This was stated by US President Donald Trump, UNN reports with reference to Sky News.
Details
According to the head of the White House, the Iranian-backed group has agreed to stop disrupting important shipping routes in the Middle East.
Oman commented on the statement, saying it had brokered a ceasefire agreement between the Houthis and the United States.
The efforts led to a ceasefire agreement between the two sides. In the future, neither party will pursue the other, including American ships, in the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, ensuring freedom of navigation and the unobstructed movement of international commercial vessels.
The publication adds that this move marks a major shift in the policy of the Iranian-backed Houthis since the start of Israel's war in Gaza in October 2023.
Recall
The day before, the Israeli Air Force struck the territory of Yemen. This was a response to a ballistic missile attack on Ben Gurion Airport, which the Houthis carried out the day before. Explosions rang out in the capital of Yemen - the city of Sana.
