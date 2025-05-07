The US is ceasing the bombing of Houthis in Yemen - Trump

$41.600.11
47.190.13
ukenru
In Kyiv, 2 people died and 5 were injured, including 4 children, as a result of a drone attack
03:30 AM • 10228 views

In Kyiv, 2 people died and 5 were injured, including 4 children, as a result of a drone attack

May 6, 02:29 PM • 50029 views

A dog that bit children in Brovary is looking for a family: what is known about the dog

May 6, 02:23 PM • 92386 views

Friedrich Merz was elected Chancellor of Germany on his second attempt

May 6, 02:11 PM • 64700 views

EU has presented a roadmap for phasing out Russian energy: this includes Russian natural gas, uranium and "shadow fleet"

Exclusive
May 6, 01:27 PM • 63916 views

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, more than 460 athletes and members of sports teams have not returned to Ukraine – Ministry of Sports

May 6, 12:34 PM • 69065 views

Ukraine has returned 205 soldiers from Russian captivity - Zelensky

May 6, 11:40 AM • 105013 views

Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world

Exclusive
May 6, 10:24 AM • 53918 views

Dog attack in Brovary: children have returned to school, the animal has been taken under supervision In Brovary, Kyiv region, the two children who were attacked by a dog on May 30 have returned to school. The animal is currently under the supervision of veterinarians. This was reported by Suspilne with reference to the Brovary City Council. It is noted that the condition of the injured children is satisfactory. "The children are in a normal psychological state, they have returned to their studies. The dog is now under supervision, veterinarians are monitoring it," the City Council said. As a reminder, on May 30, in Brovary, a dog attacked two children. The animal bit a girl and a boy, causing injuries of varying severity. The children were hospitalized. According to preliminary information, the dog had owners. The police opened criminal proceedings over the attack.

Exclusive
May 6, 09:43 AM • 115139 views

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?

Exclusive
May 6, 07:11 AM • 57823 views

Guys are stuffing their pockets: the Verkhovna Rada's agrarian committee is interested in schemes at the State Land Bank

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+9°
1.7m/s
81%
748 mm
Popular news

Explosions Reported in Kyiv: Enemy Strikes with Ballistic Missiles

May 6, 10:10 PM • 16229 views

Ballistic strike on Kyiv: fire broke out, there are victims

May 6, 10:31 PM • 14158 views

In the port of St. Petersburg, an icebreaker seriously damaged another vessel during a "festival"

May 6, 11:01 PM • 8820 views

In Kyiv, drone fragments fell on a residential building, a fire broke out

01:44 AM • 16035 views

Kadyrov's resignation threatens the stability of Putin's regime – ISW

03:18 AM • 11295 views
Publications

Science without borders: how the agricultural partnership between Ukraine and the EU brings new achievements

May 6, 03:56 PM • 51020 views

The reform of ARMA is facing resistance from the agency's leadership: why Olena Duma is blocking changes

May 6, 02:59 PM • 70430 views

Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world

May 6, 11:40 AM • 105018 views

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?
Exclusive

May 6, 09:43 AM • 115140 views

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

May 6, 05:57 AM • 132965 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Pete Hegseth

Pope Francis

Friedrich Merz

Joe Biden

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Poland

Advertisement
UNN Lite

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

May 6, 01:46 PM • 30744 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

May 6, 09:05 AM • 81918 views

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

May 6, 05:59 AM • 80365 views

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

May 6, 05:16 AM • 92553 views

Sasha Bo's ex-husband is getting married for the second time

May 5, 08:19 PM • 40661 views
Actual

COVID-19

ChatGPT

Facebook

Telegram

Shahed-136

The US is ceasing the bombing of Houthis in Yemen - Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2004 views

According to the US President, the Houthis have agreed not to disrupt shipping lanes. Oman has stated that it mediated an agreement between the US and the Houthis.

The US is ceasing the bombing of Houthis in Yemen - Trump

The United States of America will stop bombing the Houthis in Yemen. This was stated by US President Donald Trump, UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

Details 

According to the head of the White House, the Iranian-backed group has agreed to stop disrupting important shipping routes in the Middle East.

Oman commented on the statement, saying it had brokered a ceasefire agreement between the Houthis and the United States.

The efforts led to a ceasefire agreement between the two sides. In the future, neither party will pursue the other, including American ships, in the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, ensuring freedom of navigation and the unobstructed movement of international commercial vessels.

- the statement reads the spokesman of the Omani Foreign Ministry.

The publication adds that this move marks a major shift in the policy of the Iranian-backed Houthis since the start of Israel's war in Gaza in October 2023.

Recall

The day before, the Israeli Air Force struck the territory of Yemen. This was a response to a ballistic missile attack on Ben Gurion Airport, which the Houthis carried out the day before. Explosions rang out in the capital of Yemen - the city of Sana.

The Houthis threaten a complete air blockade of Israel by attacking airports05.05.25, 02:54 • 34424 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Israel
Donald Trump
United States
Iran
Yemen
Brent
$62.72
Bitcoin
$96,575.90
S&P 500
$5,627.44
Tesla
$275.41
Газ TTF
$34.74
Золото
$3,390.15
Ethereum
$1,828.49