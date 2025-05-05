The Houthis threaten a complete air blockade of Israel by attacking airports

Representatives of the Yemeni Ansar Allah movement (Houthis) announced their intention to achieve a complete air blockade of Israel by striking its airports, including Ben Gurion International Airport. This is reported by UNN with reference to a statement published in the Telegram channel of the group.

Details

In the message, the Houthis called on international airlines to immediately cancel all flights to Israeli airports for the safety of passengers and crews.

In response to Israel's escalation and its decision to expand aggressive operations against Gaza, the Yemeni Armed Forces announce that they will work to establish a comprehensive air blockade against the Israeli enemy by repeatedly attacking airports, including Lod Airport, known in Israel as Ben Gurion Airport. They call on all international airlines to take into account the content of this statement from the moment it is announced and published, and to cancel all scheduled flights to the airports of the criminal enemy in order to preserve the safety of their aircraft. - the message says.

As a reminder, according to the Israeli army, Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv was hit by a missile attack from Yemen. According to the Magen David Adom rescue service, eight people were injured. The Houthis managed to launch a missile strike on the perimeter of the airport in Tel Aviv for the first time. The Israeli army confirmed the fact that parts of the missile hit.

