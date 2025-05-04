Israel prepares to expand military operation in Gaza and mobilizes reservists

Israel is preparing to expand its military operation in Gaza, probably within a few days. Against the background of a possible offensive, the country will begin mobilizing tens of thousands of reservists. This is reported by the Reuters agency, the Bloomberg edition, The Times of Israel, reports UNN.

Details

On Saturday, May 03, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) stated that they are sending tens of thousands of conscription orders to reservists in the evening, as the military intends to significantly expand its offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

According to a person familiar with the situation, Israel is preparing to expand its military operation in the Gaza Strip, possibly within a few days, and will soon begin calling up tens of thousands of reservists - Bloomberg writes.

Reservists will be stationed on Israel's border with Lebanon and in the occupied West Bank, replacing regular army soldiers who will lead the new offensive in Gaza.

On Friday, during security consultations, the military presented Netanyahu with a planned offensive in Gaza that would require significant mobilization.

A meeting of the Israeli Security Cabinet is scheduled for Sunday so that ministers can vote to approve the military plans approved by Netanyahu.

Reservists will be deployed on Israel's border with Lebanon and in the occupied West Bank, replacing regular soldiers who will lead a new offensive in Gaza.

Let us remind you

On the eve, the Israeli Air Force struck the territory of the palace of Hussein ash-Sharaa in Damascus. The government said that this is a signal to the Syrian regime regarding the prevention of threats to the Druze minority.

Israel strikes military facilities and infrastructure in Syria: there are victims