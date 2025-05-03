Israel strikes military facilities and infrastructure in Syria: there are victims

On the night of Saturday, May 3, Israel struck Syria. This was reported by UNN with reference to the IDF,

Details

"Recently, the Israel Defense Forces struck a military facility, anti-aircraft guns and "surface-to-air" missile infrastructure in Syria," the statement said.

According to Reuters, citing the Syrian state news agency SANA, the strikes targeted the provinces of Damascus, Hama and Deraa. One person was killed and 4 others were injured.

Let us remind you

On the eve, the Israeli Air Force struck the territory of Hussein al-Sharaa's palace in Damascus. The government said it was a signal to the Syrian regime to prevent threats to the Druze minority.

In March, the Israel Defense Forces struck a terrorist command center in Damascus. The IDF noted that the command center was used to plan and manage the terrorist activities of the "Palestinian Islamic Jihad" against the State of Israel.

