Israel strikes military facilities and infrastructure in Syria: there are victims

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics
May 2, 06:22 PM

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Exclusive
May 2, 10:55 AM

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Exclusive
May 2, 10:48 AM

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

May 2, 08:28 AM

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

May 2, 05:30 AM

EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, Putin is the only obstacle to peace - French Minister

Exclusive
May 1, 02:27 PM

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

May 1, 12:24 PM

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Ukrainian diplomas will now be in digital format - government decision

May 2, 03:23 PM

In Odesa, on Kulikovo field, a man with knives attacked police officers, there are wounded

May 2, 03:39 PM

The UN warns of a catastrophic increase in the flow of refugees in the world

May 2, 03:44 PM

The US is planning to hold a grand military parade on Trump's birthday – AP

May 2, 03:52 PM

Transferred information to the State Tax Service: two tax officers have been notified of suspicion - Kravchenko

May 2, 03:56 PM
There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

May 2, 02:35 PM

Plant varieties from Ukrainian scientists are gaining recognition in the EU: new opportunities for agricultural exports

May 2, 02:18 PM

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources
Exclusive

May 2, 10:48 AM

Top shopping mistakes: how to avoid unnecessary expenses

May 2, 06:22 AM

May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

May 1, 01:44 PM
Denis Shmyhal

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Mikhail Fedorov

Pope Francis

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

United Kingdom

Jennifer Lopez's Style Evolution at the Met Gala: From Debut to Stunning Looks

May 2, 06:47 PM

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

May 2, 05:00 PM

Kensington Palace Shared a New Portrait of Princess Charlotte for Her 9th Birthday

May 2, 02:45 PM

GTA VI Release Delayed to May 2026

May 2, 01:46 PM

Jeremy Renner says he was offered half his salary for 'Hawkeye' season two

May 2, 12:04 PM
Starlink

Shahed-136

Telegram

9K720 Iskander

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

Israel strikes military facilities and infrastructure in Syria: there are victims

Kyiv • UNN

 • 346 views

On the night of May 3, Israel struck military facilities, anti-aircraft guns and missile infrastructure in Syria. One person died and four others were injured.

Israel strikes military facilities and infrastructure in Syria: there are victims

On the night of Saturday, May 3, Israel struck Syria. This was reported by UNN with reference to the IDF,

Details

"Recently, the Israel Defense Forces struck a military facility, anti-aircraft guns and "surface-to-air" missile infrastructure in Syria," the statement said.

According to Reuters, citing the Syrian state news agency SANA, the strikes targeted the provinces of Damascus, Hama and Deraa. One person was killed and 4 others were injured.

Let us remind you

On the eve, the Israeli Air Force struck the territory of Hussein al-Sharaa's palace in Damascus. The government said it was a signal to the Syrian regime to prevent threats to the Druze minority.

In March, the Israel Defense Forces struck a terrorist command center in Damascus. The IDF noted that the command center was used to plan and manage the terrorist activities of the "Palestinian Islamic Jihad" against the State of Israel.

Israel and Hamas are close to a peace agreement - Reuters29.04.25, 04:01 • 3441 view

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the World
Israel
Damascus
Syria
