Israel and Hamas are close to a peace agreement - Reuters

Serhiy Koretskyi elected Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine - MP
April 28, 06:27 PM • 11119 views

Serhiy Koretskyi elected Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine - MP

Exclusive
April 28, 02:20 PM • 31587 views

Allergy season: what to pay attention to in May and how to relieve symptoms

Exclusive
April 28, 02:15 PM • 42172 views

A water pipe burst at the metro construction site in Vynohradar – Avtostrada

Exclusive
April 28, 02:07 PM • 31266 views

"She is fine with everything": expert explained why Olena Duma is blocking the adoption of the draft law on the reform of ARMA

April 28, 01:08 PM • 27248 views

White House responded after Putin's "ceasefire" proposal: Trump wants a permanent ceasefire

Exclusive
April 28, 12:59 PM • 36654 views

NBU's chief lawyer above the law? Investigation of Zima's case is stalling

Exclusive
April 28, 12:30 PM • 30409 views

The ball is in the NACP's court: the head of the supervisory board of the State Land Bank has a real conflict of interest

April 28, 12:00 PM • 14399 views

Vatican has confirmed that the conclave to elect a new Pope will begin on May 7

Exclusive
April 28, 11:54 AM • 27963 views

Stress-free renovation: where to start and how not to go crazy in the process - expert advice

Exclusive
April 28, 05:58 AM • 74715 views

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5

Publications
Exclusives
Does fighting corruption cost Ukraine more than corruption itself? Figures and cases from the NABU report

April 28, 04:07 PM • 19414 views

A Komatsu demining vehicle exploded in Kharkiv region: details

April 28, 04:52 PM • 11041 views

Trump says he "runs the country and the world"

April 28, 05:17 PM • 4762 views

Air raid sirens sound in Moscow: what is known

April 28, 05:25 PM • 12618 views

Diplomats have already contacted the governments: Ukraine has offered Spain, Portugal and France assistance in overcoming the energy crisis

April 28, 05:53 PM • 5304 views
Does fighting corruption cost Ukraine more than corruption itself? Figures and cases from the NABU report

April 28, 04:07 PM • 19431 views

NBU's chief lawyer above the law? Investigation of Zima's case is stalling
Exclusive

April 28, 12:59 PM • 36654 views

The ball is in the NACP's court: the head of the supervisory board of the State Land Bank has a real conflict of interest
Exclusive

April 28, 12:30 PM • 30409 views

Stress-free renovation: where to start and how not to go crazy in the process - expert advice
Exclusive

April 28, 11:54 AM • 27963 views

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5
Exclusive

April 28, 05:58 AM • 74715 views
UNN Lite

"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

April 28, 01:22 PM • 16074 views

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

April 28, 08:56 AM • 36678 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

April 28, 08:46 AM • 36646 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 143741 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 57943 views
Israel and Hamas are close to a peace agreement - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 148 views

Cairo talks on a ceasefire in Gaza on the verge of a major breakthrough. There is consensus on a long-term ceasefire, but contentious issues remain.

Israel and Hamas are close to a peace agreement - Reuters

Negotiations on a ceasefire in Gaza, which took place in Cairo, are on the verge of a "significant breakthrough". This was reported by Reuters with reference to "two sources in the Egyptian security services", UNN informs.

Details

It is noted that there is a consensus on a long-term ceasefire in the enclave, while some controversial issues remain.

Hamas has repeatedly stated that it is unwilling to lay down its arms, which is a key demand of Israel

- the article says.

As you know, the head of Egyptian intelligence, General Hassan Mahmoud Rashad, is going to meet with the Israeli delegation led by Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer in Cairo.

Media advisor to the Hamas leadership, Taher Al-Nono, said ... that the group is open to a long-term truce with Israel in Gaza

- the publication reports.

In Israel, hundreds of retired officers and Air Force reservists have called on the government to make a deal with Hamas to return the hostages10.04.25, 19:48 • 13459 views

The authors add that the Prime Minister of Qatar, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, said that the militants are ready to return all Israeli hostages if Israel stops the war in Gaza. At the same time, Israel wants Hamas to release the remaining hostages without offering a clear vision of ending the war.

Let us remind you

The Israeli delegation arrived in the capital of Egypt on Sunday evening to hold negotiations with mediators on a possible ceasefire agreement with Hamas. On Monday, the delegation met with high-ranking Egyptian officials, and the mediators put forward a proposal for a long-term truce.

Earlier, a representative of Hamas stated that they want a comprehensive agreement on ending the war in the Gaza Strip and exchanging all Israeli hostages for Palestinians who are in prison in Israel.

Hamas says it is ready to release all remaining hostages to end the war in Gaza - Reuters18.04.25, 11:55 • 8883 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the World
Israel
Reuters
Cairo
Gaza Strip
