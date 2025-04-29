Israel and Hamas are close to a peace agreement - Reuters

Negotiations on a ceasefire in Gaza, which took place in Cairo, are on the verge of a "significant breakthrough". This was reported by Reuters with reference to "two sources in the Egyptian security services", UNN informs.

Details

It is noted that there is a consensus on a long-term ceasefire in the enclave, while some controversial issues remain.

Hamas has repeatedly stated that it is unwilling to lay down its arms, which is a key demand of Israel - the article says.

As you know, the head of Egyptian intelligence, General Hassan Mahmoud Rashad, is going to meet with the Israeli delegation led by Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer in Cairo.

Media advisor to the Hamas leadership, Taher Al-Nono, said ... that the group is open to a long-term truce with Israel in Gaza - the publication reports.

In Israel, hundreds of retired officers and Air Force reservists have called on the government to make a deal with Hamas to return the hostages

The authors add that the Prime Minister of Qatar, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, said that the militants are ready to return all Israeli hostages if Israel stops the war in Gaza. At the same time, Israel wants Hamas to release the remaining hostages without offering a clear vision of ending the war.

Let us remind you

The Israeli delegation arrived in the capital of Egypt on Sunday evening to hold negotiations with mediators on a possible ceasefire agreement with Hamas. On Monday, the delegation met with high-ranking Egyptian officials, and the mediators put forward a proposal for a long-term truce.

Earlier, a representative of Hamas stated that they want a comprehensive agreement on ending the war in the Gaza Strip and exchanging all Israeli hostages for Palestinians who are in prison in Israel.

