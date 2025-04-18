Hamas says it is ready to release all remaining hostages to end the war in Gaza - Reuters

Hamas wants a comprehensive agreement to end the war in the Gaza Strip and exchange all Israeli hostages for Palestinians held in prison in Israel, said senior Hamas official Khalil al-Hayya, rejecting Israel's proposal for a temporary truce. This was reported by Reuters, reports UNN.

Details

Khalil al-Hayya, a leader of the Hamas group in the Gaza Strip, said that he no longer agrees to interim agreements with Israel. He added that Hamas is ready to start "comprehensive package negotiations" for the release and exchange of hostages in exchange for ending the war in Gaza, releasing Palestinians imprisoned by Israel, and restoring Gaza.

Netanyahu and his government are using partial agreements as a cover for their political agenda, which is based on continuing the war of destruction and famine, even if it means sacrificing all their prisoners. - said Khalil al-Hayya.

He added that Hamas will not participate in "conducting such a policy".

Reuters also notes that Egyptian mediators are working to restore a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip. However, there has been no progress so far, as both sides blame each other.

Recall

