Hamas says it is ready to release all remaining hostages to end the war in Gaza - Reuters

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and producers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list
10:59 AM • 10127 views

Exclusive
08:50 AM • 39688 views

The European Business Association calls on the authorities to strengthen the fight against "gray" imports of equipment

Exclusive
08:41 AM • 42320 views

The Ombudsman will consider the complaint of the head of the anti-corruption committee against ARMA for concealing information

Exclusive
08:05 AM • 76191 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast

07:43 AM • 30564 views

The US is ready to stop trying to make peace between Ukraine and Russia if there is no progress - Rubio

April 18, 05:00 AM • 85707 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 17, 06:03 PM • 68515 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

April 17, 03:30 PM • 152816 views

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

Exclusive
April 17, 01:28 PM • 88800 views

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones

Exclusive
April 17, 01:06 PM • 90759 views

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

Missile strike on Kharkiv: hit in a multi-story building, people under the rubble

April 18, 02:32 AM • 61298 views

Rocket shelling of Kharkiv: 28 wounded, including two children, houses destroyed

April 18, 03:37 AM • 45654 views

In Kharkiv, there are already more than fifty victims, 4 are in serious condition: new details of the missile strike on the city

April 18, 04:28 AM • 62051 views

The Star Wars film starring Ryan Gosling has a title and release date

April 18, 05:50 AM • 29246 views

Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

08:32 AM • 50829 views
08:32 AM • 51024 views

Exclusive

08:05 AM • 76193 views

April 18, 05:00 AM • 85709 views

April 17, 03:30 PM • 152818 views

The gene pool under the bulldozer: why Ukraine may lose decades of breeding work in animal husbandry?

April 17, 01:35 PM • 107156 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Emmanuel Macron

Oleh Syniehubov

Ihor Terekhov

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

Kharkiv

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

10:07 AM • 14347 views

"Looks happier with her than with Hailey": fans reacted to Justin Bieber kissing rapper Sexyy Red

09:33 AM • 15139 views

The Star Wars film starring Ryan Gosling has a title and release date

April 18, 05:50 AM • 29376 views

Scientists have unraveled the mystery of the disappearance of carbonaceous meteorites during their plunge into the Earth's atmosphere

April 17, 06:27 PM • 28562 views

King Charles III in Easter message: the world needs faith, hope and love

April 17, 01:03 PM • 40771 views
9K720 Iskander

Shahed-136

Telegram

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Financial Times

Hamas says it is ready to release all remaining hostages to end the war in Gaza - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7130 views

A Hamas leader has stated their readiness for negotiations regarding the exchange of hostages for a ceasefire and the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip. Interim agreements are no longer being considered.

Hamas says it is ready to release all remaining hostages to end the war in Gaza - Reuters

Hamas wants a comprehensive agreement to end the war in the Gaza Strip and exchange all Israeli hostages for Palestinians held in prison in Israel, said senior Hamas official Khalil al-Hayya, rejecting Israel's proposal for a temporary truce. This was reported by Reuters, reports UNN.

Details

Khalil al-Hayya, a leader of the Hamas group in the Gaza Strip, said that he no longer agrees to interim agreements with Israel. He added that Hamas is ready to start "comprehensive package negotiations" for the release and exchange of hostages in exchange for ending the war in Gaza, releasing Palestinians imprisoned by Israel, and restoring Gaza.

Netanyahu and his government are using partial agreements as a cover for their political agenda, which is based on continuing the war of destruction and famine, even if it means sacrificing all their prisoners.

- said Khalil al-Hayya.

He added that Hamas will not participate in "conducting such a policy".

Reuters also notes that Egyptian mediators are working to restore a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip. However, there has been no progress so far, as both sides blame each other.

Recall

Israel has created an operational security belt covering 30% of the Gaza Strip and plans to keep troops there after the end of hostilities. This is due to the need to prevent Hamas attacks.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the World
Israel
Reuters
Binyamin Netanyahu
Gaza Strip
