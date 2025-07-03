Zelenskyy on the document signed with the USA: we expect a large number of "Shaheds" to be shot down

There is an agreement on cooperation between Ukraine and the USA regarding the production of drones, including interceptor drones. This year, hundreds of thousands of drones are planned to be produced. Kyiv expects that Ukrainian military personnel will be able to shoot down "Shaheds" in large quantities. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this to journalists during his visit to Denmark, as reported by UNN.

Details

Today we began our visit to Denmark with a very important meeting, with an important document signing between Ukraine and the USA. This will involve several companies. They focus only on various types of drones, but most importantly, this year there will be hundreds of thousands, and next year there will be an increase. We will see how it works - said Zelenskyy.

He emphasized that the main component is interceptor drones, which have already proven themselves in Ukraine.

We have already tested these drones from several companies. Now we have signed a very serious contract. We very much count on shooting down "Shaheds" in large quantities. I believe this is a good start to work in this direction. We also agreed with our colleagues that some of our productions will be able to access these relevant technologies. I think this can somewhat accelerate the possibility of production, increase production - Zelenskyy said.

Addition

Zelenskyy reported on the signing of an agreement with the American company Swift Beat regarding the production of several thousand drones for defense needs this year. Among them are interceptor drones, reconnaissance quadcopters, and attack drones. The agreement was the first result of the Ukrainian delegation's visit to Denmark and opens up the prospect of scaling up production in 2025.

Russia plans to increase the number of drones in attacks on Ukraine, we are preparing countermeasures - Zelenskyy