In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024
Exclusive
02:02 PM • 4523 views
In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024
01:42 PM • 14288 views
Zelenskyy on the document signed with the USA: we expect a large number of "Shaheds" to be shot down
Exclusive
12:41 PM • 18372 views
Over 250 civilians have died in Kyiv since the start of the full-scale invasion
10:48 AM • 32826 views
Trump and Zelensky to talk on Friday - FT
Exclusive
09:27 AM • 43430 views
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
July 3, 08:45 AM • 80123 views
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
Exclusive
July 3, 07:48 AM • 51485 views
About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region
Exclusive
July 3, 06:58 AM • 49936 views
Explosion in Zhytomyr region: violation of safety rules at agricultural enterprise considered probable cause
Exclusive
July 3, 06:55 AM • 39186 views
Law enforcement officers are conducting searches at the home of a Volyn Oblast Council deputy in a case concerning the illegal transportation of men abroad
Exclusive
July 3, 06:19 AM • 29083 views
Sun allergy: doctor spoke about symptoms and causes
Publications
Exclusives
Погода
+30°
2.6m/s
40%
751mm
Explosion occurred in the Poltava community amid the drone threat
July 3, 05:52 AM • 75445 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in California
09:28 AM • 36698 views
NATO confident - US will reduce its troops in Europe: alliance revises defense plan
09:55 AM • 64919 views
Law not for everyone: NBU's chief lawyer under investigation for "abuse" still not suspended from office
10:55 AM • 57264 views
Legalization of pornography: what do Kyiv residents think about the initiative - survey (video)
12:24 PM • 38862 views
"Internal interest": who in ARMA can lobby the company with Russian ties "Alakor City" in the competition for "Gulliver"
02:09 PM • 8080 views
A package with Santa and a pea can: how defendants in corruption cases hid bribes
01:33 PM • 13868 views
Liverpool confirms death of footballer Diogo Jota: how the football community reacted
01:08 PM • 15110 views
Mandate stronger than law: why Kuzminykh is still a deputy, despite crime and violations
12:45 PM • 22267 views
Legalization of pornography: what do Kyiv residents think about the initiative - survey (video)12:24 PM • 38954 views
Denis Shmyhal
Kyrylo Budanov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Masoud Pezeshkian
Ukraine
United States
Chernihiv Oblast
Qatar
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in California
09:28 AM • 36766 views
Star Trek: Enterprise star Peter-Henry Schroeder dies at 90
July 2, 02:57 PM • 52358 views
Pedro Pascal made his first public appearance after the Rowling controversy and found himself at the center of fan attention
July 2, 02:39 PM • 59939 views
"The Bear" series renewed for a fifth season
July 2, 12:56 PM • 66671 views
Villa of legendary couturier Lagerfeld near Paris sold for 4.7 million euros
July 2, 07:53 AM • 121034 views
Shahed-136
YouTube
Bild
MIM-104 Patriot
M270 (MLRS)

Zelenskyy on the document signed with the USA: we expect a large number of "Shaheds" to be shot down

Kyiv • UNN

 12706 views

Ukraine and the USA have agreed on cooperation in drone production, including interceptor drones, to shoot down "Shaheds". President Zelenskyy announced the signing of the contract during his visit to Denmark, expecting a significant increase in production.

Zelenskyy on the document signed with the USA: we expect a large number of "Shaheds" to be shot down

There is an agreement on cooperation between Ukraine and the USA regarding the production of drones, including interceptor drones. This year, hundreds of thousands of drones are planned to be produced. Kyiv expects that Ukrainian military personnel will be able to shoot down "Shaheds" in large quantities. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this to journalists during his visit to Denmark, as reported by UNN.

Details

Today we began our visit to Denmark with a very important meeting, with an important document signing between Ukraine and the USA. This will involve several companies. They focus only on various types of drones, but most importantly, this year there will be hundreds of thousands, and next year there will be an increase. We will see how it works

- said Zelenskyy.

He emphasized that the main component is interceptor drones, which have already proven themselves in Ukraine.

We have already tested these drones from several companies. Now we have signed a very serious contract. We very much count on shooting down "Shaheds" in large quantities. I believe this is a good start to work in this direction. We also agreed with our colleagues that some of our productions will be able to access these relevant technologies. I think this can somewhat accelerate the possibility of production, increase production

- Zelenskyy said.

Addition

Zelenskyy reported on the signing of an agreement with the American company Swift Beat regarding the production of several thousand drones for defense needs this year. Among them are interceptor drones, reconnaissance quadcopters, and attack drones. The agreement was the first result of the Ukrainian delegation's visit to Denmark and opens up the prospect of scaling up production in 2025.

Russia plans to increase the number of drones in attacks on Ukraine, we are preparing countermeasures - Zelenskyy30.06.25, 21:02 • 1429 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
News of the World
Technologies
Shahed-136
Denmark
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
