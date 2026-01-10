Croatia allocated an urgent aid package to Ukraine

The Croatian government has decided to allocate the 15th emergency aid package to Ukraine. This is stated in a message on the website of the Croatian government, writes UNN.

Details

The aid package included 100 Vulkan 10 mobile metal-cutting machines and related expenses with a total estimated value of 500 thousand euros.

Croatian Interior Minister Davor Božinović noted that Vulkan 10 equipment is already being used in real conditions in Ukraine.

In addition, the Croatian government adopted a conclusion on technical support for Ukraine's energy system.

Latvia will hand over another batch of confiscated cars to Ukraine, including a luxury Lincoln

Minister of Economy Ante Šušnjar stated that this is a manifestation of concrete assistance at the request of the Ukrainian embassy, given that numerous energy facilities and key infrastructure throughout Ukraine have been severely damaged or destroyed, and a significant part of the country is experiencing power outages.

He explained that this refers to transformers, pumps and other technical equipment that is no longer used in Croatia.

Great Britain handed over 13 Raven air defense systems to Ukraine: Gravehawk delivery expected