Russia plans to increase the number of drones in attacks on Ukraine, we are preparing countermeasures - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with the military, following which he reported that Russia plans to increase the number of drones in attacks on Ukraine, but counteraction is already being prepared, in particular, the development of interceptor drones. Zelenskyy announced this in his evening address, as reported by UNN.

I held a meeting today with our military, with the Ministry of Defense. Regarding drones – there will be more of our own production. Today we discussed everything related to orders, contracts, and the full capabilities of our production. I will talk with our partners about new investments in Ukraine – in our weapons. Priority – drones, interceptor drones, and drones for long-range strikes - said Zelenskyy.

He noted that the front and everything needed for Ukrainian soldiers at the forefront was also discussed.

I am grateful to all Ukrainian drone manufacturers – every developer, everyone who is actively trying to develop the interceptor direction now. This is extremely important. Russia is investing in the unmanned component, Russia plans to increase the number of drones in attacks on our state. We are preparing our counteraction - added Zelenskyy.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will soon speak with EU leaders regarding additional funding for drone production and joint ventures.