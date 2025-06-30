Russia plans to increase the number of drones in attacks on Ukraine, we are preparing countermeasures - Zelenskyy

$41.640.06
48.780.14
ukenru
EU and Ukraine reach agreement on new trade terms: what's expected
02:53 PM • 43509 views
EU and Ukraine reach agreement on new trade terms: what's expected
Exclusive
12:58 PM • 83525 views
Canadian passport is not an indulgence: how the claimant for "Gulliver" Adamovsky tries to hide his Russian citizenship
Exclusive
12:57 PM • 49714 views
How not to fall victim to apartment fraudsters: main signs of deception when renting
Exclusive
June 30, 10:13 AM • 56100 views
Ukraine prepares to reform the title "Mother Heroine": what will change?
June 30, 09:40 AM • 71599 views
Strike on Kryvyi Rih on June 30: enemy UAV hit near military enlistment office
June 30, 06:31 AM • 135577 views
What changes await Ukrainians in July: a new voltage standard in the power grid and the return of salary indexation
June 29, 04:28 PM • 120299 views
President Zelenskyy posthumously awarded pilot Maksym Ustymenko the title of Hero of Ukraine: details of the decree
June 29, 02:43 PM • 119297 views
Trump considers new sanctions against Russia after July vacation - Senator Lindsey Graham
Exclusive
June 29, 10:23 AM • 104089 views
A Week on the Growing Moon: Astro-Forecast for June 30 - July 6
June 28, 04:01 PM • 296221 views
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
3m/s
81%
745mm
Popular news
US intercepted conversation of Iranian officials about American strikes - WPJune 30, 10:43 AM • 11849 views
Netflix unveils teaser for "Troll 2," the sequel to the successful Norwegian monster storyJune 30, 11:05 AM • 81981 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine stopped the advance of Russian troops in Sumy Oblast and advanced in Kursk Oblast - General StaffJune 30, 12:25 PM • 15986 views
Sowing calendar for July: when is the best time to plant, and when is it better to do something else02:11 PM • 51890 views
Preparing a first-grader for school: what rules really work02:37 PM • 42094 views
Publications
Preparing a first-grader for school: what rules really work02:37 PM • 42273 views
Sowing calendar for July: when is the best time to plant, and when is it better to do something else02:11 PM • 52089 views
Canadian passport is not an indulgence: how the claimant for "Gulliver" Adamovsky tries to hide his Russian citizenship
Exclusive
12:58 PM • 83525 views
What changes await Ukrainians in July: a new voltage standard in the power grid and the return of salary indexationJune 30, 06:31 AM • 135577 views
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?June 28, 04:01 PM • 296221 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Andrii Sybiha
Donald Trump
Boris Pistorius
Mikhail Fedorov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Actual places
Ukraine
Germany
United States
Turkey
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix unveils teaser for "Troll 2," the sequel to the successful Norwegian monster storyJune 30, 11:05 AM • 82113 views
"F1" with Brad Pitt debuted with $144 million globally, securing Apple's first box office hitJune 30, 07:19 AM • 93675 views
Thai schoolboy rides a stallion to school every dayJune 29, 11:06 AM • 91645 views
John Travolta revives iconic 'Grease' character at Hollywood BowlJune 29, 09:35 AM • 102305 views
Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot JulyJune 28, 02:03 PM • 208238 views
Actual
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
IRIS-T
Diia (service)
Eurofighter Typhoon
Nord Stream

Russia plans to increase the number of drones in attacks on Ukraine, we are preparing countermeasures - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 195 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with the military countermeasures against the increasing number of Russian drones. Ukraine is strengthening its own production of interceptor drones and long-range drones.

Russia plans to increase the number of drones in attacks on Ukraine, we are preparing countermeasures - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with the military, following which he reported that Russia plans to increase the number of drones in attacks on Ukraine, but counteraction is already being prepared, in particular, the development of interceptor drones. Zelenskyy announced this in his evening address, as reported by UNN

I held a meeting today with our military, with the Ministry of Defense. Regarding drones – there will be more of our own production. Today we discussed everything related to orders, contracts, and the full capabilities of our production. I will talk with our partners about new investments in Ukraine – in our weapons. Priority – drones, interceptor drones, and drones for long-range strikes 

- said Zelenskyy.

He noted that the front and everything needed for Ukrainian soldiers at the forefront was also discussed.

I am grateful to all Ukrainian drone manufacturers – every developer, everyone who is actively trying to develop the interceptor direction now. This is extremely important. Russia is investing in the unmanned component, Russia plans to increase the number of drones in attacks on our state. We are preparing our counteraction 

- added Zelenskyy.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will soon speak with EU leaders regarding additional funding for drone production and joint ventures.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarPolitics
European Union
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9