Law enforcement officers are conducting searches at the home of a Volyn Oblast Council deputy in a case concerning the illegal transportation of men abroad

This morning, law enforcement officers searched a deputy of the Volyn Regional Council, UNN reports.

As we learned, the investigative actions are being carried out within the framework of criminal proceedings regarding the illegal transportation of men abroad under the guise of volunteers (Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Currently, there are no official reports. UNN is trying to obtain official confirmation.

Recall

In Bukovyna, a criminal group led by a deputy was exposed, which transported men to Romania bypassing the border. According to the investigation, the cost of the service was from 4,000 dollars per person.