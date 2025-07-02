$41.820.04
Pedro Pascal made his first public appearance after the Rowling controversy and found himself at the center of fan attention

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3021 views

Actor Pedro Pascal, who called J.K. Rowling a "miserable failure," made his first public appearance at the press preview of the musical "Evita" at the London Palladium. He was warmly received by fans, despite criticism from the author of "Harry Potter."

Pedro Pascal made his first public appearance after the Rowling controversy and found himself at the center of fan attention

Actor and LGBTQ+ rights advocate Pedro Pascal, who recently called J.K. Rowling a "vile loser," made his first public appearance at the press preview of the musical "Evita" at the London Palladium. Despite strong criticism from the author of "Harry Potter," Pascal was warmly received by hundreds of fans, writes UNN with reference to DailyMail.

For the first time after a high-profile dispute with J.K. Rowling, whom he called a "vile loser" in defense of the transgender community, the actor attended the press night of the musical "Evita" at the London Palladium and found himself surrounded by fans 

- the publication reports.

The 50-year-old "Fantastic Four" star, whose sister Lux (birth name - Lucas) is transgender, earlier this year criticized the "Harry Potter" author for her comments on gender issues.

Last month, Pascal explained that after his words about Rowling, "bullies" made him feel "horribly sick."

I can't say I'm very depressed, but go on, Pedro. God loves those who try 

- Rowling wrote in response on Sunday.

At the press evening, Pascal appeared in the company of his long-time friend, actress Sarah Paulson. His outfit consisted of a The Cure T-shirt with the inscription "Boys Don't Cry," rolled-up trousers, and leather loafers.

Addition

Rowling denies accusations of transphobia and has repeatedly stated that she would "gladly" go to prison for "misgendering." The writer uses profits from the new "Harry Potter" series to support organizations that oppose the expansion of transgender rights. Her website "The Women's Fund" states that the fund finances initiatives against the inclusion of transgender people "in the workplace, in public life, and in protected women's spaces."

In New York, the best Pedro Pascal look-alike was chosen16.06.25, 12:17 • 271554 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

UNN Lite
