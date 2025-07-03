In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024 3 July 2025

$41.810.01
In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024
In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024
01:42 PM • 13906 views
Zelenskyy on the document signed with the USA: we expect a large number of "Shaheds" to be shot down
Over 250 civilians have died in Kyiv since the start of the full-scale invasion
Trump and Zelensky to talk on Friday - FT
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region
Explosion in Zhytomyr region: violation of safety rules at agricultural enterprise considered probable cause
Law enforcement officers are conducting searches at the home of a Volyn Oblast Council deputy in a case concerning the illegal transportation of men abroad
Sun allergy: doctor spoke about symptoms and causes
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

In total, since 2022, 1754 apartment buildings and 214 educational institutions have been damaged in the capital.

In the first 6 months of 2025, 577 residential buildings were damaged in Kyiv, which is 34 more than in the entire year 2024. In total, since 2022, 1754 multi-apartment residential buildings, 214 educational and scientific institutions, and housing and communal services facilities have been damaged. This was stated in response to a request from UNN to the Department of Information Policy and Access to Public Information of the Kyiv City State Administration.

Details

According to the Department of Internal Financial Control and Audit, since February 24, 2022, due to the armed aggression of the Russian Federation, 1754 multi-apartment residential buildings, 137 private houses, 43 healthcare facilities, and 214 educational and scientific buildings have been damaged in Kyiv.

- stated in response to the request.

Housing stock

According to the Department, in the first half of 2025, 577 objects were damaged in Kyiv, which is 34 more than in the entire year 2024. The fewest objects were affected in 2023 - 272, and in 2022 - 362 objects.

Over 250 civilians have died in Kyiv since the start of the full-scale invasion03.07.25, 15:41 • 17210 views

Educational and scientific institutions

In total, since the beginning of the war, 214 educational and scientific institutions have been damaged in Kyiv, with the most damage occurring in 2024 and 2022 - 62 and 78 respectively. In 2025, 42 institutions were damaged, and the fewest in 2023 - 32.

Social protection institutions

In total, 13 social protection institutions were damaged in the capital, of which 10 were in 2022, 2 in 2023, and only one in 2024.

Administrative buildings

Since 2022, 59 administrative buildings have been damaged in the capital of Ukraine, with the most in 2024 - 19. In the first half of 2025, 17 buildings were damaged, and in 2022 and 2023 - 9 and 14.

Cultural institutions

In total, 31 cultural institutions were damaged in the capital, with the most in 2022 - 20, and 5 institutions each were damaged in 2023 and 2025, and one more in 2024.

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture21.04.25, 16:18 • 70275 views

Transport infrastructure

In total, 87 transport infrastructure facilities have been damaged in Kyiv since February 2022, with the most in 2023 - 33, and the fewest in 2024 - 10. In the first year of the war, 25 facilities were damaged, and this year - 19.

As a result of the enemy attack of the Russian Federation in Kyiv, the metro tracks were damaged - KCMA06.06.25, 04:13 • 9932 views

Housing and communal services

In second place among the most damaged objects are housing and communal services facilities, of which 237 were damaged. In particular, in 2022 - 93 objects, in 2023 - 76, in 2024 - 20, and in 2025 - 48.

Sports infrastructure

Since 2022, 5 sports infrastructure facilities have been damaged in Kyiv - 1 in 2022 and 2 each in 2023 and 2025.

Green economy

In total, since 2022, 10 green economy facilities have been damaged in Kyiv, of which 3 each in 2022 and 2023, and 4 this year.

Sakura trees planted in honor of fallen media workers stolen in Kyiv01.07.25, 19:44 • 1733 views

Private houses

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 137 private houses have been damaged in Kyiv, with the most in 2022 - 108. Another 26 in 2023 and 3 in 2024.

Non-residential premises of private ownership

The third place among the most damaged objects is occupied by non-residential premises of private ownership - 197 objects, of which 43 objects were damaged in 2022. The most in 2024 - 64 objects. Also in 2023 - 44 objects, and this year already 46 objects.

Unfinished construction and temples

In total, since 2022, only one temple has been damaged in Kyiv - in 2023, as well as 7 unfinished construction objects - 2 each in 2023 and 2025, and another 3 in 2024.

"“This is a continuation of Moscow's imperial policy”: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reacted to the attack on St. Sophia Cathedral in Kyiv"10.06.25, 22:39 • 3752 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarKyiv
Kyiv City State Administration
Kyiv
