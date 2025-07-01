Sakura trees planted in honor of fallen media workers stolen in Kyiv

In the square on Zapadynska Street in the Podilskyi district of the capital, where 70 trees were planted in honor of fallen Ukrainian media workers, two sakura trees were stolen. This was reported by the communal enterprise for the maintenance of green spaces in the Podilskyi district of Kyiv, as reported by UNN.

The communal enterprise emphasized that the theft of trees is a disregard for memory, for the community, and for our common work, and added that they have already contacted the police. In addition, the enterprise urged Kyiv residents, if they have any information, to report it to law enforcement.

