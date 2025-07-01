$41.780.14
48.990.20
ukenru
“The wind remains gusty, the heat will get closer”: weather forecast for July 2 in Ukraine
03:40 PM • 13787 views
“The wind remains gusty, the heat will get closer”: weather forecast for July 2 in Ukraine
Exclusive
01:57 PM • 40881 views
Mobilization of convicts continues: the Ministry of Justice sees no downturn in dynamics
Exclusive
12:51 PM • 42873 views
Aircraft Maintenance: Key Principles of Work Organization and Regulation - Expert Comment
Exclusive
July 1, 11:25 AM • 100588 views
Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
July 1, 10:00 AM • 59790 views
Almost 19 divisions and 42 tank battalions: the number of Russian losses for the first half of 2025 announced
Exclusive
July 1, 08:13 AM • 60550 views
Political responsibility for “unprofessional” members in Verkhovna Rada committees lies with the factions – expert
July 1, 06:15 AM • 154055 views
Mandatory video recording of technical inspection from July 1: what will change for drivers and service stations
July 1, 05:50 AM • 129161 views
Bachelor's admission: deadlines and rules in 2025
June 30, 07:06 PM • 59790 views
IMF approves 8th EFF program review, Ukraine to soon receive $500 million - Shmyhal
June 30, 02:53 PM • 116000 views
EU and Ukraine reach agreement on new trade terms: what's expected
Sakura trees planted in honor of fallen media workers stolen in Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 472 views

Two sakura trees were stolen from a public garden on Zapodynska Street in the Podilskyi district of Kyiv. These trees were planted in honor of fallen Ukrainian media workers.

Sakura trees planted in honor of fallen media workers stolen in Kyiv

In the square on Zapadynska Street in the Podilskyi district of the capital, where 70 trees were planted in honor of fallen Ukrainian media workers, two sakura trees were stolen. This was reported by the communal enterprise for the maintenance of green spaces in the Podilskyi district of Kyiv, as reported by UNN.

In the square on Zapadynska Street, where 70 trees were recently planted in honor of fallen Ukrainian media workers, two sakura trees were stolen. These trees are a symbol of memory for those who gave their lives, showing the world the truth about the war in Ukraine 

- the message says.

The communal enterprise emphasized that the theft of trees is a disregard for memory, for the community, and for our common work, and added that they have already contacted the police. In addition, the enterprise urged Kyiv residents, if they have any information, to report it to law enforcement.

Famous Ukrainian TV presenter Maksym Nelipa Killed in the War 15.05.25, 02:28 • 5640 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Kyiv
