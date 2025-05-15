Famous Ukrainian TV presenter Maksym Nelipa died in the war

The famous Ukrainian host and showman Maksym Nelipa died in the war. His life was cut short while performing a combat mission, reports UNN.

Details

"Our colleague, TV host Max Nelipa, died in battle. I can't believe it, a heavy loss. My sincere condolences to family and friends. Max, your smile will always be in our memory," - wrote on Facebook TV presenter Olena Filonova.

"Max is no more," - reported the director of development of the Dynamo (Kyiv) football club Maksym Radutskyi.

Let us remind you

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has committed 829 crimes against journalists and media in Ukraine. In particular, since the beginning of the war, Russia has killed 102 media workers.

