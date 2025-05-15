Famous Ukrainian TV presenter Maksym Nelipa died in the war

$41.500.04
Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout
06:32 PM

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 04:00 PM

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 02:42 PM

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

May 14, 01:18 PM

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

May 14, 12:09 PM

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

Exclusive
May 14, 07:33 AM

Aggressive behavior among adolescents: psychologist talks about the causes and gives recommendations to parents

Exclusive
May 14, 07:17 AM

Bitcoin is an indicator of the financial and political situation. A fintech expert explained why crypto has grown

May 14, 05:56 AM

Zelenskyy on the possible duration of the war: not ten years

Kim Kardashian appeared in court in Paris wearing millions of dollars worth of diamonds

May 14, 02:08 PM

Kyiv has still not received an answer as to whether Putin will go to negotiations in Turkey - media

May 14, 03:22 PM

In Kyiv on May 15, the main flag of the state will be lowered: what is the reason

May 14, 04:16 PM

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM

"An explosion will occur with a parade of movements of national minorities": the National Security and Defense Council commented on Naryshkin's statement about attempts to "dismember" Russia

08:12 PM • 6640 views
“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 04:00 PM

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

May 14, 01:55 PM

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

May 14, 12:09 PM

Small privatization experience on the example of Vinnytsia Institute of Land Management: inconsistencies and a winner with a "flavor"

May 14, 09:23 AM
Kim Kardashian appeared in court in Paris wearing millions of dollars worth of diamonds

May 14, 02:08 PM

Eurovision 2025: Who Will Make the Top 5 - Bookmakers' Predictions

May 14, 11:12 AM

How to save overripe bananas: three simple recipes

May 14, 09:18 AM

Robert De Niro called for a protest against Trump at the opening of the Cannes Film Festival

May 14, 06:55 AM

Bloggers Mandzyuk and Alkhim are going to go together to the military in the Kursk direction: what is known

May 13, 04:52 PM
Famous Ukrainian TV presenter Maksym Nelipa died in the war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 190 views

The life of Ukrainian presenter Maksym Nelipa was cut short while performing a combat mission. This was reported by his colleagues and acquaintances.

Famous Ukrainian TV presenter Maksym Nelipa died in the war

The famous Ukrainian host and showman Maksym Nelipa died in the war. His life was cut short while performing a combat mission, reports UNN.

Details

"Our colleague, TV host Max Nelipa, died in battle. I can't believe it, a heavy loss. My sincere condolences to family and friends. Max, your smile will always be in our memory," - wrote on Facebook TV presenter Olena Filonova.

"Max is no more," - reported the director of development of the Dynamo (Kyiv) football club Maksym Radutskyi.

Let us remind you

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has committed 829 crimes against journalists and media in Ukraine. In particular, since the beginning of the war, Russia has killed 102 media workers.

A mayoral candidate was killed in Mexico during a live broadcast13.05.25, 05:10 • 51524 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Society
