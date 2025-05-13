A mayoral candidate was killed in Mexico during a live broadcast

In the Mexican state of Veracruz, Yesenia Lara Gutiérrez, a candidate for mayor of Texistepec, was shot dead. This is reported by UNN with reference to CNN.

Details

The incident occurred during a public event that was broadcast live on Facebook. As a result of the attack, three more people died and three more were injured.

What started as a festive campaign procession quickly turned into a scene of terror. ... The crowd was smiling and chanting when suddenly shots rang out - the article says.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum confirmed the attack and said she had no information about its motives. She added that her government is cooperating with Veracruz state officials and has offered federal support.

We are coordinating our actions, including with the Minister of Security, as well as with all other services during this election period in Veracruz and Durango - she said, referring to the upcoming elections in both states on June 1.

The publication points out that attacks on politicians are common during election cycles in Mexico. Last year, the country recorded a record number of victims of political and criminal violence: the human rights organization Data Cívica reported 661 attacks.

"In May 2024, a mayoral candidate was killed in Guerrero state during a campaign rally. A few days later, the mayor of Cotija in Michoacan state was shot dead as she was returning home from the gym. In October, the newly elected mayor of Chilpancingo was killed less than a week after being elected," the article says.

Recall

