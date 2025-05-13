$41.550.04
ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17
May 12, 07:01 PM • 10330 views

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17

May 12, 03:56 PM • 25367 views

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

May 12, 03:48 PM • 34118 views

Zelenskyy Approves Ratification of Agreement with the US on Minerals

May 12, 03:00 PM • 55380 views

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

May 12, 02:27 PM • 60333 views

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

Exclusive
May 12, 01:28 PM • 32358 views

“This is a blow to international trust in ARMA”: expert on Duma's resistance to reform after the G7 ambassadors' statement

Exclusive
May 12, 01:00 PM • 29623 views

The number of domestic violence cases in Ukraine decreased in the first quarter of 2025 - Prosecutor's Office

Exclusive
May 12, 12:34 PM • 27492 views

After a wave of criticism, the State Property Fund promised to review the draft withdrawal of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences

Exclusive
May 12, 11:05 AM • 26344 views

In Kyiv, in addition to hepatitis A, there is an outbreak of measles: what is known

May 12, 08:59 AM • 32710 views

EU will additionally allocate 900 million euros for weapons to Ukraine from the revenues of Russian assets

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

A mayoral candidate was killed in Mexico during a live broadcast

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2836 views

In the state of Veracruz, mayoral candidate Yesenia Lora Gutiérrez was shot dead during a campaign event. Three other people were killed in the attack.

A mayoral candidate was killed in Mexico during a live broadcast

In the Mexican state of Veracruz, Yesenia Lara Gutiérrez, a candidate for mayor of Texistepec, was shot dead. This is reported by UNN with reference to CNN.

Details

The incident occurred during a public event that was broadcast live on Facebook. As a result of the attack, three more people died and three more were injured.

What started as a festive campaign procession quickly turned into a scene of terror. ... The crowd was smiling and chanting when suddenly shots rang out

- the article says.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum confirmed the attack and said she had no information about its motives. She added that her government is cooperating with Veracruz state officials and has offered federal support.

We are coordinating our actions, including with the Minister of Security, as well as with all other services during this election period in Veracruz and Durango

- she said, referring to the upcoming elections in both states on June 1.

The publication points out that attacks on politicians are common during election cycles in Mexico. Last year, the country recorded a record number of victims of political and criminal violence: the human rights organization Data Cívica reported 661 attacks.

"In May 2024, a mayoral candidate was killed in Guerrero state during a campaign rally. A few days later, the mayor of Cotija in Michoacan state was shot dead as she was returning home from the gym. In October, the newly elected mayor of Chilpancingo was killed less than a week after being elected," the article says.

Recall

In April, in the US, a 38-year-old man was detained for setting fire to the house of Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, a Democrat. He was considered as a possible partner of former US Vice President Kamala Harris during her presidential campaign last year.

Mexico sues Google over renaming of Gulf of Mexico - Media09.05.25, 21:10 • 8042 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Mexico
