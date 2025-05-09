Mexico sues Google over renaming of Gulf of Mexico - Media

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has announced that the country has sued Google for changing the name of the entire Gulf of Mexico to "American Gulf" for Google Maps users in the United States. This was reported by UNN with reference to AFP.

Details

"The lawsuit has already been filed," Sheinbaum said at her morning press conference, without specifying where and when it was filed.

On Thursday, US lawmakers voted to rename part of the Gulf of Mexico to "American," turning an executive order signed by President Donald Trump into federal law. In February, Sheinbaum warned Google, which is part of tech giant Alphabet, that it was considering legal action if the company did not reverse its decision to name the bay on Google Maps.

The Mexican government argues that Trump's executive order on the issue applies only to the portion of the continental shelf belonging to the United States.

"All we want is for the order issued by the US government to be implemented. The US government calls only part of the continental shelf the American Gulf, not the entire gulf, as it would not have the power to name the entire gulf," Sheinbaum said.

In response to Trump, Sheinbaum suggested calling the United States "Mexican America," pointing to a map dating back to before 1848, when a third of her country was captured by the United States.

Neighboring countries are negotiating to defuse tensions over Trump's global trade war, which included a series of tariff announcements targeting Mexico.

