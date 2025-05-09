$41.510.07
Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire
06:38 PM • 5792 views

Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire

06:26 PM • 12525 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

04:40 PM • 21781 views

Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA

Exclusive
03:09 PM • 42600 views

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

02:28 PM • 54024 views

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

01:51 PM • 56057 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Exclusive
May 9, 11:52 AM • 61215 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

May 9, 11:44 AM • 66393 views

Special Tribunal for Russia: The coalition has given political approval, what's next

Exclusive
May 9, 11:02 AM • 108181 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent

Exclusive
May 9, 10:23 AM • 40002 views

Sabotage instead of reform: the Verkhovna Rada criticized Duma's resistance to draft law No. 12374-d on ARMA

Publications
Exclusives
Mexico sues Google over renaming of Gulf of Mexico - Media

Kyiv

 • 4082 views

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has announced a lawsuit against Google for renaming the Gulf of Mexico as the "American Gulf" in Google Maps for US users.

Mexico sues Google over renaming of Gulf of Mexico - Media

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has announced that the country has sued Google for changing the name of the entire Gulf of Mexico to "American Gulf" for Google Maps users in the United States. This was reported by UNN with reference to AFP.

Details

"The lawsuit has already been filed," Sheinbaum said at her morning press conference, without specifying where and when it was filed.

On Thursday, US lawmakers voted to rename part of the Gulf of Mexico to "American," turning an executive order signed by President Donald Trump into federal law. In February, Sheinbaum warned Google, which is part of tech giant Alphabet, that it was considering legal action if the company did not reverse its decision to name the bay on Google Maps.

The Mexican government argues that Trump's executive order on the issue applies only to the portion of the continental shelf belonging to the United States.

"All we want is for the order issued by the US government to be implemented. The US government calls only part of the continental shelf the American Gulf, not the entire gulf, as it would not have the power to name the entire gulf," Sheinbaum said.

In response to Trump, Sheinbaum suggested calling the United States "Mexican America," pointing to a map dating back to before 1848, when a third of her country was captured by the United States.

Neighboring countries are negotiating to defuse tensions over Trump's global trade war, which included a series of tariff announcements targeting Mexico.

Google suggests “American Gulf” in search for the Gulf of Mexico11.02.25, 10:04 • 23404 views

News of the World
Alphabet Inc.
Mexico
Donald Trump
United States
Google
