Google suggests “American Gulf” in search for the Gulf of Mexico

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 31260 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 72417 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 96219 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 112025 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 90568 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 121688 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101940 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113174 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116808 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 156413 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 101042 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 76767 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 47749 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 102009 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 74496 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 111995 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 121666 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 156399 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 146817 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 179040 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 74496 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 102009 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 135341 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 137226 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 165333 views
Actual
Google suggests “American Gulf” in search for the Gulf of Mexico

Google suggests “American Gulf” in search for the Gulf of Mexico

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23189 views

Google started offering users the name “American Gulf” instead of the Gulf of Mexico after Trump's decree. The name change sparked a dispute between the US and Mexico, which refuses to recognize the new name.

Google says it follows GNIS, or the Geographic Names Information System, an American database of location information.

Transmitted by UNN with reference to The Verge and Le Monde.

Earlier this week, Google started offering users searching for the Gulf of Mexico the name “American Gulf”. The name change is in line with an executive order signed by Donald Trump upon his return to the White House in January 2025.

On his social network Truth Social, the former US president welcomed the change by posting a screenshot of the map with a triumphant caption: “THE GULF OF AMERICA!”.

In late January , Google explainedthat the name changes were applied in accordance with official government sources, namely the Geographic Names Information System (GNIS) in the United States.

Image

HelpHelp

The Gulf of Mexico is the largest bay in the world, surrounded by land in North and Central America. The region covers an area of approximately 1.55 million square kilometers, and its subsoil is rich in oil. In addition to the United States, the Gulf washes over Mexico and Cuba.

The Republican president called the Persian Gulf “an integral part of America” a few hours after returning to the White House on January 20.

In the executive order renaming the Gulf, Trump explains that the region has been an important artery for trade in the United States and remains a vital area for the country's maritime industry.

Recall

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said that she does not recognize Trump's order to rename the Gulf of Mexico

The United States imposed a 10% duty on Chinese imports, and Beijing responded with restrictions on American goods. Canada and Mexico were granted a 30-day reprieve.

Panama has officially announced its withdrawal from the global Chinese initiative “One Belt, One Road”, signed in 2017and. The decision coincided with the visit of the US Secretary of State and drew criticism from China.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio held talks with Panama's president after Trump's announcement of his intention to regain control of the canal. The main topic was China's growing influence in the region.

Trump spoke with China's leader after inauguration: what they talked about11.02.25, 02:39 • 31426 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
cubaCuba
panamaPanama
mexicoMexico
donald-trumpDonald Trump
canadaCanada
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States
googleGoogle

Contact us about advertising