Google suggests “American Gulf” in search for the Gulf of Mexico

Google says it follows GNIS, or the Geographic Names Information System, an American database of location information.

Transmitted by UNN with reference to The Verge and Le Monde.

Earlier this week, Google started offering users searching for the Gulf of Mexico the name “American Gulf”. The name change is in line with an executive order signed by Donald Trump upon his return to the White House in January 2025.

On his social network Truth Social, the former US president welcomed the change by posting a screenshot of the map with a triumphant caption: “THE GULF OF AMERICA!”.

In late January , Google explainedthat the name changes were applied in accordance with official government sources, namely the Geographic Names Information System (GNIS) in the United States.

HelpHelp

The Gulf of Mexico is the largest bay in the world, surrounded by land in North and Central America. The region covers an area of approximately 1.55 million square kilometers, and its subsoil is rich in oil. In addition to the United States, the Gulf washes over Mexico and Cuba.

The Republican president called the Persian Gulf “an integral part of America” a few hours after returning to the White House on January 20.

In the executive order renaming the Gulf, Trump explains that the region has been an important artery for trade in the United States and remains a vital area for the country's maritime industry.

Recall

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said that she does not recognize Trump's order to rename the Gulf of Mexico.

The United States imposed a 10% duty on Chinese imports, and Beijing responded with restrictions on American goods. Canada and Mexico were granted a 30-day reprieve.

Panama has officially announced its withdrawal from the global Chinese initiative “One Belt, One Road”, signed in 2017and. The decision coincided with the visit of the US Secretary of State and drew criticism from China.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio held talks with Panama's president after Trump's announcement of his intention to regain control of the canal. The main topic was China's growing influence in the region.

Trump spoke with China's leader after inauguration: what they talked about