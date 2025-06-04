The dentist debunked myths about caries and named effective methods of prevention

Today, June 4, on World Caries Day, dentist Yulia Chekalova told UNN about the main myths and causes of caries.

Dental caries is a pathological process of tooth destruction, which is characterized by persistent destruction of enamel and dentin, resulting in the formation of a cavity in the tooth.

Main myths about caries and causes of its occurrence

Chekalova notes that caries does not occur from sweets, as many people think.

"The main reasons are the bite. And if it has a traumatic position of the teeth, then cracks appear, into which micro-remnants of food fall, which are difficult to clean. That is why in some sources you can read that it is great to rinse your mouth with plain water after eating," said Chekalova.

Also, according to her, the cause of caries may be genetic heredity, poor hygiene and many carbohydrate "sticky" products.

The dentist noted that caries differs in depth (superficial, medium and deep), or localization (coronal, root).

"Interesting fact: there is a "kissing" caries - when a tooth with its contacting surface transfers caries to another tooth," said Chekalova.

What is caries prevention

Chekalova noted that the best prevention of caries is eating solid foods: apples, hard pears, carrots, high-quality brushing of teeth at home not only with a brush, but also with dental gadgets (floss, brush, irrigator).

Regular examination by a dentist and professional hygiene. There is also a great prophylactic procedure - sealing of fissures, even before the appearance of caries, all deep fissures are closed with a special material, so all caries provocateurs will not get to potential carious places - said the dentist.

How to treat caries

According to Chekalova, the treatment of caries is standard at a visit to the dentist, and always ends with the installation of a filling or ceramic overlay.

"If caries is not treated, there is a possibility of pulpitis (inflammation of the tooth nerve) or worse - periodontitis (inflammation of the bone tissue near the tooth). All these complications make dental treatment longer and more expensive," said Chekalova.

She also stressed that the presence of carious cavities affects the bacterial flora of the stomach.

"I consider it necessary to always give honest information to patients. Caries is not found only in those people who have received this health genetically. 99% of people will have caries, but it can be delayed or the number of affected teeth can be reduced. Due to the normalization of the bite, the quality of brushing teeth at home, the quality of food," Chekalova noted.

