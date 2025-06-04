$41.620.09
47.500.43
ukenru
The dentist debunked myths about caries and named effective methods of prevention
Exclusive
05:30 AM • 4182 views

The dentist debunked myths about caries and named effective methods of prevention

June 3, 06:45 PM • 19711 views

Yermak discussed negotiations with the Russian Federation with Witkoff and invited him to Ukraine to "see the situation"

June 3, 06:15 PM • 39739 views

"Magyar" to Command Unmanned Systems Forces

June 3, 06:10 PM • 33339 views

Mykhailo Drapatiy has become the Commander of the Joint Forces

June 3, 11:55 AM • 209480 views

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

Exclusive
June 3, 08:15 AM • 160694 views

Political scientist on the results of negotiations in Istanbul: a demonstration to Trump that the Russian Federation does not want peace

Exclusive
June 3, 07:51 AM • 261058 views

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the “Soviet fleet” is currently impossible

Exclusive
June 3, 06:00 AM • 129849 views

South Korean Elections: Will Support for Ukraine Change After the Results?

June 2, 06:59 PM • 232514 views

The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on

June 2, 02:39 PM • 141786 views

Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange all seriously ill and prisoners of war under the age of 25 - Umerov

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
4.1m/s
66%
751mm
Popular news

A 200-year-old condom decorated with erotic art is on display at the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam

June 3, 08:34 PM • 14533 views

Russians occupied two more settlements in Sumy region – DeepState

June 3, 09:59 PM • 12386 views

A resolution on the dismissal of the Minister of Finance has been submitted to the Parliament

June 3, 10:42 PM • 14828 views

Crimea marked as Russian: an "incorrect depiction" of Ukrainian territory was discovered at an international meeting

12:23 AM • 14389 views

"Disgusting filth": Musk criticized Trump's budget bill

02:32 AM • 12537 views
Publications

Linguistic manipulations subdue consumers: certificate, guarantee, official status… Have you checked what is behind these words?

June 3, 02:43 PM • 85136 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 156716 views

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

June 3, 11:55 AM • 209480 views

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the “Soviet fleet” is currently impossible
Exclusive

June 3, 07:51 AM • 261058 views

Seasonal vegetables and fruits that ripen in June and what to cook with them

June 3, 07:30 AM • 220174 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Herman Galushchenko

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Karol Nawrocki

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Crimea

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

June 3, 02:36 PM • 48047 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 156716 views

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

June 3, 07:52 AM • 123394 views

White House has unveiled a new official portrait of Trump with very revealing details

June 3, 07:15 AM • 125646 views

Guillermo del Toro's new "Frankenstein" has stirred up the internet: the film's teaser has garnered millions of views

June 3, 06:54 AM • 110247 views
Actual

Facebook

The New York Times

Mikoyan MiG-29

Sukhoi Su-27

S-300 missile system

The dentist debunked myths about caries and named effective methods of prevention

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3100 views

June 4 is the World Caries Day. Dentist Yulia Chekalova spoke about the causes of caries, myths about it and effective methods of prevention.

The dentist debunked myths about caries and named effective methods of prevention

Today, June 4, on World Caries Day, dentist Yulia Chekalova told UNN about the main myths and causes of caries.

Dental caries is a pathological process of tooth destruction, which is characterized by persistent destruction of enamel and dentin, resulting in the formation of a cavity in the tooth.

Main myths about caries and causes of its occurrence

Chekalova notes that caries does not occur from sweets, as many people think.

"The main reasons are the bite. And if it has a traumatic position of the teeth, then cracks appear, into which micro-remnants of food fall, which are difficult to clean. That is why in some sources you can read that it is great to rinse your mouth with plain water after eating," said Chekalova.

Also, according to her, the cause of caries may be genetic heredity, poor hygiene and many carbohydrate "sticky" products.

The dentist noted that caries differs in depth (superficial, medium and deep), or localization (coronal, root).

"Interesting fact: there is a "kissing" caries - when a tooth with its contacting surface transfers caries to another tooth," said Chekalova.

5 Tips to Get Your Child to Brush Their Teeth and Make it a Fun Game20.03.25, 08:15 • 136167 views

What is caries prevention

Chekalova noted that the best prevention of caries is eating solid foods: apples, hard pears, carrots, high-quality brushing of teeth at home not only with a brush, but also with dental gadgets (floss, brush, irrigator).

Regular examination by a dentist and professional hygiene. There is also a great prophylactic procedure - sealing of fissures, even before the appearance of caries, all deep fissures are closed with a special material, so all caries provocateurs will not get to potential carious places

- said the dentist.

How to treat caries

According to Chekalova, the treatment of caries is standard at a visit to the dentist, and always ends with the installation of a filling or ceramic overlay.

"If caries is not treated, there is a possibility of pulpitis (inflammation of the tooth nerve) or worse - periodontitis (inflammation of the bone tissue near the tooth). All these complications make dental treatment longer and more expensive," said Chekalova.

She also stressed that the presence of carious cavities affects the bacterial flora of the stomach.

"I consider it necessary to always give honest information to patients. Caries is not found only in those people who have received this health genetically. 99% of people will have caries, but it can be delayed or the number of affected teeth can be reduced. Due to the normalization of the bite, the quality of brushing teeth at home, the quality of food," Chekalova noted.

How to choose the perfect brush and toothpaste for dental care: expert advice30.11.24, 10:45 • 157705 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyHealth
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9