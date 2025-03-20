5 Tips to Get Your Child to Brush Their Teeth and Make it a Fun Game

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 15116 views

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 104587 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 167319 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 105512 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 342217 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173150 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144571 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196058 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124762 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108131 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 46704 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 158866 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 37165 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 84375 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 22808 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Giorgia Meloni

Andrii Sybiha

Alexander Stubb

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

France

Germany

Starlink

Shahed-136

The Guardian

YouTube

The Washington Post

5 Tips to Get Your Child to Brush Their Teeth and Make it a Fun Game

March 20

 135443 views

March 20 – World Oral Health Day. Experts advise on how to get a child to brush their teeth: use a timer, reward achievements, set an example and tell a story.

March 20 is World Oral Health Day. According to the WHO, about 3.5 billion people in the world have oral problems, and caries of permanent teeth is the most common disease. How to teach children to brush their teeth from an early age - writes UNN.

Sometimes attempts to force children to brush their teeth turn into a real challenge for their parents. However, if children are not taught to brush their teeth properly and on time, they may do it ineffectively or not at all. Why do children boycott this hygiene procedure and what techniques will help persuade mischievous children to pick up a brush?

Reasons why children feel discomfort from brushing their teeth

Toothpaste flavor

Sometimes this becomes the reason for the resistance of young children. For example, some children may find the taste of mint too pungent. So it is better to choose a neutral taste or one that the child likes. But pay attention to the composition: the paste should not contain SLS and parabens and aggressive abrasives.

Sensitive gums

Some children may find their toothbrush uncomfortable, too big, too small, or scratch their gums. Let the child choose the brush they like. And parents should make sure that it is soft, with even, thick bristles and rounded ends that do not injure tooth enamel and gums.

Boredom

Spending time brushing teeth can be uninteresting for children. Also, this procedure requires encouragement. There should be no pressure or violence. For children aged 2 to 6 years, the main motivation is play.

How to choose the perfect brush and toothpaste for dental care: expert advice30.11.24, 10:45 • 157678 views

Simple steps to help turn brushing your teeth with your child into a game

Use a timer

The first advantage of this technique is that parents can make sure that the little ones brush their teeth for the recommended time (at least 2 minutes), even if they do it on their own. Later, they get used to the required duration. And the second is that the child concentrates on counting seconds, which makes this process more interesting for him.

Encourage your child for achievements

For example, you can reward your child with "prizes" for brushing regularly at the end of each week. These can be stickers that you can stick together in a visible place so that the little ones are proud of their achievements.

Show your own example

Children usually copy what they see. So you can make brushing your teeth a joint, fun routine for the family. Add elements of play to this process. For example, who of you ran to the bathroom earlier and brushed their teeth. So the child is more likely to get excited.

Tell a story

Make up a fairy tale about "sugar bugs" or "evil bacteria" that the child overcomes while brushing his teeth.

Watch educational videos and books together.

There are now many materials online adapted for children that help children understand how and why to brush their teeth.

Hair care after winter: tips from a trichologist19.03.25, 09:49 • 135247 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyHealthLife hackPublications
