5 Tips to Get Your Child to Brush Their Teeth and Make it a Fun Game
March 20 – World Oral Health Day. Experts advise on how to get a child to brush their teeth: use a timer, reward achievements, set an example and tell a story.
March 20 is World Oral Health Day. According to the WHO, about 3.5 billion people in the world have oral problems, and caries of permanent teeth is the most common disease. How to teach children to brush their teeth from an early age - writes UNN.
Sometimes attempts to force children to brush their teeth turn into a real challenge for their parents. However, if children are not taught to brush their teeth properly and on time, they may do it ineffectively or not at all. Why do children boycott this hygiene procedure and what techniques will help persuade mischievous children to pick up a brush?
Reasons why children feel discomfort from brushing their teeth
Toothpaste flavor
Sometimes this becomes the reason for the resistance of young children. For example, some children may find the taste of mint too pungent. So it is better to choose a neutral taste or one that the child likes. But pay attention to the composition: the paste should not contain SLS and parabens and aggressive abrasives.
Sensitive gums
Some children may find their toothbrush uncomfortable, too big, too small, or scratch their gums. Let the child choose the brush they like. And parents should make sure that it is soft, with even, thick bristles and rounded ends that do not injure tooth enamel and gums.
Boredom
Spending time brushing teeth can be uninteresting for children. Also, this procedure requires encouragement. There should be no pressure or violence. For children aged 2 to 6 years, the main motivation is play.
Simple steps to help turn brushing your teeth with your child into a game
Use a timer
The first advantage of this technique is that parents can make sure that the little ones brush their teeth for the recommended time (at least 2 minutes), even if they do it on their own. Later, they get used to the required duration. And the second is that the child concentrates on counting seconds, which makes this process more interesting for him.
Encourage your child for achievements
For example, you can reward your child with "prizes" for brushing regularly at the end of each week. These can be stickers that you can stick together in a visible place so that the little ones are proud of their achievements.
Show your own example
Children usually copy what they see. So you can make brushing your teeth a joint, fun routine for the family. Add elements of play to this process. For example, who of you ran to the bathroom earlier and brushed their teeth. So the child is more likely to get excited.
Tell a story
Make up a fairy tale about "sugar bugs" or "evil bacteria" that the child overcomes while brushing his teeth.
Watch educational videos and books together.
There are now many materials online adapted for children that help children understand how and why to brush their teeth.
