Hair care after winter: tips from a trichologist

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+9°
0m/s
56%
Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 159402 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 37560 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 84923 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 23216 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

04:23 PM • 20085 views
"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Hair care after winter: tips from a trichologist

Kyiv • UNN

 • 135247 views

Trichologist Valeria Tyran advises to minimize traumatic factors, use nourishing masks and leave-in products. It is important to balance your diet and check your vitamin levels.

In spring, you may notice that your hair has become dry, dull, brittle or starts to become electrified, so taking care of it after winter is an important part of its health and beauty. Doctor dermatovenerologist, trichologist Valeria Tyran told a journalist of UNN how to help hair recover.

The condition of hair after the cold season depends not only on how severe the weather conditions were, but on whether it was protected from frost, wind, cold and humidity, and what the hair care was like in winter. Also, dryness in rooms during the heating season negatively affects the hair

- said Tyran.

What needs to be done to help hair recover

"The most important thing is to minimize traumatic effects, such as careless combing, drying with very high temperatures or using a hot iron. Pay attention to your hairbrush - it should be non-traumatic and specially selected for your hair type. You also need to change the brush every six months, because chips and burrs may form on its teeth during the period of operation, which will injure the hair," Tyran said.

The trichologist notes that if the hair is thin and electrified, it is worth preferring natural fabrics in the choice of clothes. After all, synthetic fabrics increase electrification.

You can also buy silk pillowcases, special microfiber towels or a turban made of silk and microfiber, so that the hair is as little injured as possible and does not accumulate static. When washing your head and hair, try to use not very hot water

- said Tyran.

Tyran also advises to use more nourishing components in hair care.

"It is worth using organic nourishing hair masks enriched with proteins, amino acids and lipids. Use them once or twice a week. Keep them on your hair for at least 10 minutes so that it has time to absorb the nourishing components. You can also pay attention to more intensive home care products - special serums, fluids, home rituals for hair restoration," the trichologist advised.

Also, according to her, conditioners or hair balms should be used on a regular basis to remove static, improve combing and restore shine.

Leave-in products that provide additional nutrition and protection are mandatory. They can be applied to both wet and dry hair. It is better to entrust their choice to a hairdresser or trichologist, because it depends on your hair type and the degree of its damage. Professional procedures for hair restoration and reconstruction will also not hurt. Their frequency and duration of the course also depend on the needs of the hair and are chosen individually by a specialist

- said Tyran.

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention27.02.25, 11:18 • 185183 views

The impact of vitamin deficiency on hair

The trichologist noted that it should not be forgotten that after winter colds, low solar activity, and insufficient amounts of vegetables and fruits in the diet, there may be deficiencies of certain vitamins and microelements. This significantly affects the condition of the body and especially the hair. Insufficient intake of certain nutrients is directly related to dull hair, changes in its color and structure.

"Often, specialists during this period recommend adding vitamin and mineral complexes to the diet to compensate for the lack of nutrients in food. But a regular complex of vitamins may not be enough to compensate for a significant deficiency. Therefore, spring is the best time to check laboratory indicators and have a preventive examination with your doctor," Tyran said.

Tree pollen and dust mites: allergist explains what you can be allergic to in the spring and how to deal with it13.03.25, 15:47 • 133338 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

HealthLife hack
