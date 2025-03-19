Hair care after winter: tips from a trichologist
Trichologist Valeria Tyran advises to minimize traumatic factors, use nourishing masks and leave-in products. It is important to balance your diet and check your vitamin levels.
In spring, you may notice that your hair has become dry, dull, brittle or starts to become electrified, so taking care of it after winter is an important part of its health and beauty. Doctor dermatovenerologist, trichologist Valeria Tyran told a journalist of UNN how to help hair recover.
The condition of hair after the cold season depends not only on how severe the weather conditions were, but on whether it was protected from frost, wind, cold and humidity, and what the hair care was like in winter. Also, dryness in rooms during the heating season negatively affects the hair
What needs to be done to help hair recover
"The most important thing is to minimize traumatic effects, such as careless combing, drying with very high temperatures or using a hot iron. Pay attention to your hairbrush - it should be non-traumatic and specially selected for your hair type. You also need to change the brush every six months, because chips and burrs may form on its teeth during the period of operation, which will injure the hair," Tyran said.
The trichologist notes that if the hair is thin and electrified, it is worth preferring natural fabrics in the choice of clothes. After all, synthetic fabrics increase electrification.
You can also buy silk pillowcases, special microfiber towels or a turban made of silk and microfiber, so that the hair is as little injured as possible and does not accumulate static. When washing your head and hair, try to use not very hot water
Tyran also advises to use more nourishing components in hair care.
"It is worth using organic nourishing hair masks enriched with proteins, amino acids and lipids. Use them once or twice a week. Keep them on your hair for at least 10 minutes so that it has time to absorb the nourishing components. You can also pay attention to more intensive home care products - special serums, fluids, home rituals for hair restoration," the trichologist advised.
Also, according to her, conditioners or hair balms should be used on a regular basis to remove static, improve combing and restore shine.
Leave-in products that provide additional nutrition and protection are mandatory. They can be applied to both wet and dry hair. It is better to entrust their choice to a hairdresser or trichologist, because it depends on your hair type and the degree of its damage. Professional procedures for hair restoration and reconstruction will also not hurt. Their frequency and duration of the course also depend on the needs of the hair and are chosen individually by a specialist
The impact of vitamin deficiency on hair
The trichologist noted that it should not be forgotten that after winter colds, low solar activity, and insufficient amounts of vegetables and fruits in the diet, there may be deficiencies of certain vitamins and microelements. This significantly affects the condition of the body and especially the hair. Insufficient intake of certain nutrients is directly related to dull hair, changes in its color and structure.
"Often, specialists during this period recommend adding vitamin and mineral complexes to the diet to compensate for the lack of nutrients in food. But a regular complex of vitamins may not be enough to compensate for a significant deficiency. Therefore, spring is the best time to check laboratory indicators and have a preventive examination with your doctor," Tyran said.
