Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

The lack of vegetables and fruits in the diet in the autumn and winter period causes hypovitaminosis in the spring - a deficiency of vitamins in the body. Public health expert Otto Stojka, PhD, told UNN about the symptoms and how to prevent it in a commentary.

In the spring, we often start thinking about vitamin deficiencies - hypovitaminosis. The issue of vitamin D deficiency, which is produced by the sun, is especially acute. However, the love of fast food can also provoke a lack of other vitamins and minerals.

"When a person is very fond of processed foods, he or she is likely to have hypovitaminosis in many vitamins," the doctor says.

He also drew attention to vitamin B12, which is traditionally associated with meat consumption, because it is virtually absent in plant products.

"It is a vitamin that is quite unique in this respect. It can accumulate in the body, so people who don't eat animal products may have compensation for a few years. But it is believed that over time, if a person practices for a long time and does not eat animal products, he or she may have a deficiency. You need to be very careful about your diet and compensate for the vitamin. Some people even take B12 or other vitamins to compensate for this," the doctor adds.

Stoyka said that it is better to consume to replenish vitamins that were lacking in winter.

"Vitamin A, D, E, K are fat-soluble vitamins. Vitamin D is a vitamin found in fish and oils, but we get it most of all from the sun through the skin when we have an 'open-hand' season. In winter, there is a frequent deficiency of this vitamin. Therefore, healthy people are recommended to take it as a food supplement. The same can be said for vitamin C, which comes with fruits, vegetables, and, for example, greens. There is also a lot of it in rosehip broth, which is recommended to be consumed regularly," says the doctor.

But in general, the doctor recommends not choosing foods based on the presence of a particular vitamin, but rather adding more vegetables and fruits to your diet. As a general rule, they should make up 50% of the daily diet. And this part of the diet can be proportionally divided between vegetables and fruits. The doctor also advises not to neglect fermented foods, which improve digestion.

Mr. Stoyka emphasized that, first of all, it is necessary to diversify food consumption: "For example, vegetables should be supplemented with protein foods. Because protein food is a quarter of the diet. And another quarter is carbohydrates - cereals, whole grain bread, potatoes. That is, there should be such a balance: vegetables should be preferred, but we still give a variety, so this will be the prevention of hypovitaminosis.

If we talk about the complex, about the problems, to avoid them, it is necessary, first of all, to establish a healthy, varied diet with a large number of vegetables, fruits and a variety of proteins, fats and carbohydrates. Fats also help vitamins to be absorbed, especially vegetable fats - adds the expert doctor.

But, Stoka notes, there is another problem: even if a person balances his or her diet, the question remains as to how well his or her body is able to absorb the vitamins received from food.

"There is another problem here: even if a person chooses food, he or she must take into account how well the vitamins are absorbed, how well the gastrointestinal tract works, because it is necessary to have a healthy stomach, which not only absorbs vitamins but can also produce them. Therefore, it is important to have normal intestinal function, which also depends on eating a balanced diet, so that these foods and vitamins are absorbed properly," Stoyka adds.

According to him, there may be no specific symptoms of vitamin deficiency, but, for example, it may simply be general fatigue, however, "it is difficult to determine by eye whether a person did not get enough sleep or is tired from a specific vitamin deficiency.

Symptoms of hypovitaminosis can also include brittle nails and hair, as well as dry skin, but this is not necessary.

"That is, there is no specific symptom of hypovitaminosis, but quality disorders that do not otherwise manifest themselves may hint at hypovitaminosis. For example, fatigue, or rapid fatigue, may indicate a lack of vitamin D. Hypovitaminosis can be suspected by general symptoms, but a family doctor can accurately indicate it," adds Stoyka.

He concluded by noting that stress, especially in times of war, can lead to poorer stomach function and poorer absorption of food, which can lead to vitamin deficiencies in the body.

