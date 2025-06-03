"Magyar" to Command Unmanned Systems Forces

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Robert "Magyar" Brovdi as the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

To appoint Brovdi Robert Yosypovych as the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - stated in Decree No. 386/2025.

Commander of "Birds of Magyar", Major Robert Brovdi, awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine: Zelenskyy signed the decree

What is known about Robert Brovdi and "Magyar Birds"

Robert Brovdi was born on August 9, 1975 in Uzhhorod. According to open sources, he is a Ukrainian Hungarian. He graduated from Uzhhorod National University with a degree in "Enterprise Economics" in 1997 and has been engaged in entrepreneurial activities since 1998. He is the founder of the BrovdiArt Foundation, which promotes Ukrainian contemporary art in the world: works from the collection have repeatedly represented Ukraine in various museums in Europe.

After the start of the full-scale Russian invasion, he enlisted in the Territorial Defense Forces and participated in the evacuation of people from Bucha, Irpen, and Borodyanka. He also participated in the battles for Soledar, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and other settlements in eastern and southern Ukraine.

In May 2022, a separate unit of aerial reconnaissance officers, which he called his call sign "Magyar Birds". Since then, the unit has gone from a battalion to a brigade and has changed several names:

414th separate battalion of ударних unmanned aerial systems (January 2024 - June 2024);

414th separate regiment of ударних unmanned aerial systems (June 2024 - December 2024);

414th separate brigade of unmanned forces of Ukraine (since December 2024).

Mykhailo Drapatiy has become the Commander of the Joint Forces