Yermak discussed negotiations with the Russian Federation with Witkoff and invited him to Ukraine to "see the situation"
Yermak discussed negotiations with the Russian Federation with Witkoff and invited him to Ukraine to "see the situation"

"Magyar" to Command Unmanned Systems Forces

Mykhailo Drapatiy has become the Commander of the Joint Forces

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

Political scientist on the results of negotiations in Istanbul: a demonstration to Trump that the Russian Federation does not want peace

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the "Soviet fleet" is currently impossible

South Korean Elections: Will Support for Ukraine Change After the Results?

The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on

Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange all seriously ill and prisoners of war under the age of 25 - Umerov

Ukraine has proposed a new meeting with Russia by the end of June

"Magyar" to Command Unmanned Systems Forces

Kyiv • UNN

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a decree appointing Robert Brovdi as the Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The corresponding decree No. 386/2024 has already been published.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Robert "Magyar" Brovdi as the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

To appoint Brovdi Robert Yosypovych as the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine 

- stated in Decree No. 386/2025.

What is known about Robert Brovdi and "Magyar Birds"

Robert Brovdi was born on August 9, 1975 in Uzhhorod. According to open sources, he is a Ukrainian Hungarian. He graduated from Uzhhorod National University with a degree in "Enterprise Economics" in 1997 and has been engaged in entrepreneurial activities since 1998. He is the founder of the BrovdiArt Foundation, which promotes Ukrainian contemporary art in the world: works from the collection have repeatedly represented Ukraine in various museums in Europe.

After the start of the full-scale Russian invasion, he enlisted in the Territorial Defense Forces and participated in the evacuation of people from Bucha, Irpen, and Borodyanka. He also participated in the battles for Soledar, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and other settlements in eastern and southern Ukraine.

In May 2022, a separate unit of aerial reconnaissance officers, which he called his call sign "Magyar Birds". Since then, the unit has gone from a battalion to a brigade and has changed several names:

  • 414th separate battalion of ударних unmanned aerial systems (January 2024 - June 2024);
    • 414th separate regiment of ударних unmanned aerial systems (June 2024 - December 2024);
      • 414th separate brigade of unmanned forces of Ukraine (since December 2024).

        Antonina Tumanova

        Antonina Tumanova

        WarPolitics
        Armed Forces of Ukraine
        Volodymyr Zelenskyy
        Ukraine
