Mykhailo Drapatiy has become the Commander of the Joint Forces

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14639 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Mykhailo Drapatyi as Commander of the Joint Forces.

Mykhailo Drapatiy has become the Commander of the Joint Forces

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Mykhailo Drapatyi as commander of the Joint Forces, UNN reports.

Details

The President of Ukraine dismissed Mykhailo Drapatyi from the post of commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and appointed him commander of the Joint Forces. Also, the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Vadym Sukhareskyi, was appointed deputy commander of the "East" Operational Command, and Robert Brovdi, call sign "Magyar", was appointed to his place. 

"Today I held a detailed meeting with our military - Oleksandr Syrskyi, Andriy Hnatov, Mykhailo Drapatyi and Minister of Defense Rustem Umyerov. Mykhailo Drapatyi will focus exclusively on combat issues and has been appointed commander of the Joint Forces so that he can deal with the front. The front is 100%. As for the Land Forces system, especially tasks such as training, preparation, and changes in the TCC... everything related to this will be handled by another person. Today we also approved the appointment of Oleh Apostol as commander of the Airborne Assault Forces, and Robert Brovdi as commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces. This is also more focus on combat issues," Zelenskyy said.

He emphasized that the successful experience of the best brigades should be scaled up throughout the army.

"Vadym Sukhareskyi has been appointed Deputy Commander of the "East" Operational Command. His primary task is to modernize this command. Ihor Skybyuk has been appointed Deputy Chief of the General Staff," Zelenskyy added.

Addition

Drapatyi reported that he remains in his position, despite the strike on the training ground near Dnipro.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
