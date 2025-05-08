$41.440.02
Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded
Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded

A man shot people near Kyiv: there are dead, a special operation is underway to detain the shooter

UN: April was the month with the highest number of civilian casualties in Ukraine since September 2024

"Such recommendations have not been received": the Ministry of Education and Science commented on information about the transition of some Ukrainian universities to distance learning

The head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, received the title of Hero of Ukraine

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

The Verkhovna Rada ratified the agreement between Ukraine and the United States on critical minerals.

From 3 hours to almost 3 years: unusual stories of Vatican conclaves

Ukrainian companies can produce up to 10 million UAVs per year: conditions named

Ministry of Economy expects that the investment fund with the US start operating within a few weeks

Broadcast
Commander of "Birds of Magyar", Major Robert Brovdi, awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine: Zelenskyy signed the decree

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1998 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded Major Robert Brovdi of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, known as "Magyar," the title of Hero of Ukraine. Brovdi is the commander of the 414th ударних BpAK "Birds of Magyar" brigade.

Commander of "Birds of Magyar", Major Robert Brovdi, awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine: Zelenskyy signed the decree

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday, May 8, awarded the highest state award – the title of Hero of Ukraine – to the commander of the 414th separate brigade of strike unmanned aerial systems "Birds of Magyar", Major of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Robert Brovdi, better known by the call sign "Magyar".

The decree was published on the website of the President of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

For personal courage and heroism, shown in the protection of state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, selfless service to the Ukrainian people, I decree: to award the title of Hero of Ukraine with the award of the Order "Golden Star" to Brovdi Robert Yosypovych – Major

– the text of the decree reads.

What is known about Robert Brovdi and "Birds of Magyar"

Robert Brovdi was born on August 9, 1975 in Uzhhorod. According to open sources, he is a Ukrainian Hungarian. He graduated from Uzhhorod National University with a degree in "Enterprise Economics" in 1997, and has been engaged in entrepreneurial activity since 1998. He is the founder of the "BrovdiArt" Foundation, which promotes Ukrainian contemporary art in the world: works from the collection have repeatedly represented Ukraine in various European museums.

After the start of the full-scale Russian invasion, he joined the Territorial Defense Forces and participated in the evacuation of people from Bucha, Irpen, and Borodyanka. He also participated in the battles for Soledar, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and other settlements in the east and south of Ukraine.

In May 2022, a separate unit of aerial reconnaissance officers, which he called his call sign "Birds of Magyar". Since then, the unit has gone from battalion to brigade and changed several names:

  • 414th separate battalion of strike unmanned aviation systems (January 2024 - June 2024);
    • 414th separate regiment of strike unmanned aviation systems (June 2024 - December 2024);
      • 414th separate brigade of unmanned forces of Ukraine (since December 2024).

        Recall

        President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded the title Hero of Ukraine to the head of the SBU Vasyl Malyuk.

        Similarly, the head of state posthumously awarded the title Hero of Ukraine to activist and military Pavlo Petrychenko.

        Yevhen Ustimenko

        Yevhen Ustimenko

        SocietyWar
        Vasyl Malyuk
        Volodymyr Zelenskyy
        Ukraine
        Uzhhorod
