Commander of "Birds of Magyar", Major Robert Brovdi, awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine: Zelenskyy signed the decree

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday, May 8, awarded the highest state award – the title of Hero of Ukraine – to the commander of the 414th separate brigade of strike unmanned aerial systems "Birds of Magyar", Major of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Robert Brovdi, better known by the call sign "Magyar".

The decree was published on the website of the President of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

For personal courage and heroism, shown in the protection of state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, selfless service to the Ukrainian people, I decree: to award the title of Hero of Ukraine with the award of the Order "Golden Star" to Brovdi Robert Yosypovych – Major – the text of the decree reads.

What is known about Robert Brovdi and "Birds of Magyar"

Robert Brovdi was born on August 9, 1975 in Uzhhorod. According to open sources, he is a Ukrainian Hungarian. He graduated from Uzhhorod National University with a degree in "Enterprise Economics" in 1997, and has been engaged in entrepreneurial activity since 1998. He is the founder of the "BrovdiArt" Foundation, which promotes Ukrainian contemporary art in the world: works from the collection have repeatedly represented Ukraine in various European museums.

After the start of the full-scale Russian invasion, he joined the Territorial Defense Forces and participated in the evacuation of people from Bucha, Irpen, and Borodyanka. He also participated in the battles for Soledar, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and other settlements in the east and south of Ukraine.

In May 2022, a separate unit of aerial reconnaissance officers, which he called his call sign "Birds of Magyar". Since then, the unit has gone from battalion to brigade and changed several names:

414th separate battalion of strike unmanned aviation systems (January 2024 - June 2024);

414th separate regiment of strike unmanned aviation systems (June 2024 - December 2024);

414th separate brigade of unmanned forces of Ukraine (since December 2024).

Recall

