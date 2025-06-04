$41.620.09
The dentist debunked myths about caries and named effective methods of prevention
Exclusive
05:30 AM • 4154 views

The dentist debunked myths about caries and named effective methods of prevention

June 3, 06:45 PM • 19679 views

Yermak discussed negotiations with the Russian Federation with Witkoff and invited him to Ukraine to "see the situation"

June 3, 06:15 PM • 39716 views

"Magyar" to Command Unmanned Systems Forces

June 3, 06:10 PM • 33317 views

Mykhailo Drapatiy has become the Commander of the Joint Forces

June 3, 11:55 AM • 209450 views

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

Exclusive
June 3, 08:15 AM • 160687 views

Political scientist on the results of negotiations in Istanbul: a demonstration to Trump that the Russian Federation does not want peace

Exclusive
June 3, 07:51 AM • 261043 views

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the “Soviet fleet” is currently impossible

Exclusive
June 3, 06:00 AM • 129848 views

South Korean Elections: Will Support for Ukraine Change After the Results?

June 2, 06:59 PM • 232510 views

The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on

June 2, 02:39 PM • 141786 views

Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange all seriously ill and prisoners of war under the age of 25 - Umerov

Publications
Exclusives
Pentagon chief to miss "Ramstein" for the first time - AP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6968 views

The US Secretary of Defense will not be present at the "Ramstein" format meeting. This happened after Macron's warning about the risks of double standards.

Pentagon chief to miss "Ramstein" for the first time - AP
defense.gov

For the first time since the US created the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine (in the "Ramstein" format) three years ago to coordinate military assistance to Ukraine, the head of the Pentagon will not attend the meeting of more than 50 other defense leaders on Wednesday, AP reports, writes UNN.

Details

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegset, who returned on Sunday from a national security conference in Singapore, will arrive in Brussels only on Wednesday evening, after the Ramstein meeting, the publication writes.

A US representative, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed that Hehset will also not participate in the video conference.

This is the latest in a series of steps the United States has taken to distance itself from the war in Ukraine, the publication notes. And it came after French President Emmanuel Macron warned at a security conference last weekend that the US and others risk dangerous double standards if they focus on a potential conflict with China at the cost of abandoning Ukraine.

New meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO29.05.25, 11:40 • 142905 views

Addition

Meanwhile, a high-ranking Ukrainian delegation headed by First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko is in Washington for talks on defense, sanctions and post-war reconstruction, said Andriy Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Yermak arrived in Washington with a delegation for negotiations: what is on the agenda03.06.25, 11:11 • 2046 views

The Ukrainians met with US Special Representatives Steve Vitkoff and Keith Kellogg, discussed the latest negotiations with the Russians and the conditions on the battlefield, Yermak wrote on social media. Svyrydenko and Yermak are also expected to meet with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other officials on Wednesday.

Yermak discussed negotiations with the Russian Federation with Witkoff and invited him to Ukraine to "see the situation"03.06.25, 21:45 • 18965 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
The Pentagon
Emmanuel Macron
Brussels
France
China
United States
Ukraine
