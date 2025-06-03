$41.620.09
47.500.43
ukenru
Yermak discussed negotiations with the Russian Federation with Witkoff and invited him to Ukraine to "see the situation"
06:45 PM • 3922 views

Yermak discussed negotiations with the Russian Federation with Witkoff and invited him to Ukraine to "see the situation"

06:15 PM • 12753 views

"Magyar" to Command Unmanned Systems Forces

06:10 PM • 14838 views

Mykhailo Drapatiy has become the Commander of the Joint Forces

June 3, 11:55 AM • 180583 views

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

Exclusive
June 3, 08:15 AM • 147842 views

Political scientist on the results of negotiations in Istanbul: a demonstration to Trump that the Russian Federation does not want peace

Exclusive
June 3, 07:51 AM • 247254 views

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the “Soviet fleet” is currently impossible

Exclusive
June 3, 06:00 AM • 127048 views

South Korean Elections: Will Support for Ukraine Change After the Results?

June 2, 06:59 PM • 230539 views

The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on

June 2, 02:39 PM • 141021 views

Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange all seriously ill and prisoners of war under the age of 25 - Umerov

June 2, 02:21 PM • 143340 views

Ukraine has proposed a new meeting with Russia by the end of June

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
2m/s
85%
747mm
Popular news

"New unique special operation": SSU reports that it has struck the Crimean Bridge for the third time - underwater and shows video

June 3, 11:09 AM • 109682 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 138235 views

Special operation "Spiderweb": General Staff confirmed loss of 41 aircraft by occupiers

June 3, 01:20 PM • 37342 views

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

02:36 PM • 38824 views

Linguistic manipulations subdue consumers: certificate, guarantee, official status… Have you checked what is behind these words?

02:43 PM • 70075 views
Publications

Linguistic manipulations subdue consumers: certificate, guarantee, official status… Have you checked what is behind these words?

02:43 PM • 70341 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 138552 views

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

June 3, 11:55 AM • 180583 views

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the “Soviet fleet” is currently impossible
Exclusive

June 3, 07:51 AM • 247254 views

Seasonal vegetables and fruits that ripen in June and what to cook with them

June 3, 07:30 AM • 211161 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Herman Galushchenko

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Karol Nawrocki

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Crimea

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

02:36 PM • 39032 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 138552 views

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

June 3, 07:52 AM • 119354 views

White House has unveiled a new official portrait of Trump with very revealing details

June 3, 07:15 AM • 121858 views

Guillermo del Toro's new "Frankenstein" has stirred up the internet: the film's teaser has garnered millions of views

June 3, 06:54 AM • 106775 views
Actual

Facebook

The New York Times

Mikoyan MiG-29

Sukhoi Su-27

S-300 missile system

Yermak discussed negotiations with the Russian Federation with Witkoff and invited him to Ukraine to "see the situation"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3690 views

Andriy Yermak met with Steve Witkoff, discussing the negotiations in Istanbul, where Russia's position was recognized as unconstructive. Yermak invited Witkoff to visit Ukraine to assess the situation.

Yermak discussed negotiations with the Russian Federation with Witkoff and invited him to Ukraine to "see the situation"

Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak met with the US Special Representative for the Middle East Steve Witkoff. They discussed the track of negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Istanbul. In addition, Yermak invited Witkoff to visit Ukraine to see the situation with his own eyes, reports UNN.

Details

According to the head of the OP, during the meeting with the US Special Representative for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, they discussed the track of negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Istanbul. The position of the Russian Federation is unconstructive.

He noted that the Russians are dragging out time and manipulating negotiations, trying to avoid American sanctions, and do not want to cease fire. Only sanctions can push Russia to serious negotiations. He also spoke about the real situation on the battlefield. He invited Steve Witkoff to visit Ukraine to see the situation with his own eyes 

- said Yermak.

He stressed that Kyiv needs a ceasefire - "we fully support the corresponding US proposal since March".

We are also ready for a meeting of leaders, which Russia is avoiding 

- Yermak summed up.

Results of meetings in Istanbul, sanctions and exchange of prisoners: Yermak met with Kellogg in Washington03.06.25, 19:46 • 1640 views

Recall

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak arrived in Washington to lead a delegation to discuss defense support, sanctions against Russia and the reconstruction of Ukraine. Meetings with representatives of both parties are also planned.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
Steve Witkoff
Andriy Yermak
Istanbul
United States
Ukraine
Kyiv
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9