Yermak discussed negotiations with the Russian Federation with Witkoff and invited him to Ukraine to "see the situation"

Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak met with the US Special Representative for the Middle East Steve Witkoff. They discussed the track of negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Istanbul. In addition, Yermak invited Witkoff to visit Ukraine to see the situation with his own eyes, reports UNN.

According to the head of the OP, during the meeting with the US Special Representative for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, they discussed the track of negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Istanbul. The position of the Russian Federation is unconstructive.

He noted that the Russians are dragging out time and manipulating negotiations, trying to avoid American sanctions, and do not want to cease fire. Only sanctions can push Russia to serious negotiations. He also spoke about the real situation on the battlefield. He invited Steve Witkoff to visit Ukraine to see the situation with his own eyes - said Yermak.

He stressed that Kyiv needs a ceasefire - "we fully support the corresponding US proposal since March".

We are also ready for a meeting of leaders, which Russia is avoiding - Yermak summed up.

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak arrived in Washington to lead a delegation to discuss defense support, sanctions against Russia and the reconstruction of Ukraine. Meetings with representatives of both parties are also planned.