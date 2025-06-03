Results of meetings in Istanbul, sanctions and exchange of prisoners: Yermak met with Kellogg in Washington

The Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, met with the US Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, in Washington. The parties discussed the situation at the front, the results of the meetings in Istanbul, the importance of strengthening sanctions against Russia, and defense assistance to Ukraine. Yermak wrote about this in Telegram, UNN reports.

In Washington, together with the team, he met with the US Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg. We discussed the situation at the front, the results of the meetings in Istanbul, the importance of strengthening sanctions against Russia, and defense assistance to Ukraine. We also talked about the children abducted by Russia. We have sent lists to Russia, we are waiting for an answer - it is important to return them home. This is an important issue, and we appreciate that the US is involved in the process - wrote Yermak.

During the meeting, he stressed that Russia is doing everything to prevent the ceasefire.

And this should be stopped by force, because Ukraine has done everything to stop the war. But if Russia does not cease fire voluntarily, we are forced to conduct operations and destroy their military potential. We are grateful to US President Donald Trump and the entire American people, both parties, for supporting Ukraine - added Yermak.

Let us remind you

The Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, arrived in Washington at the head of a delegation to discuss defense support, sanctions against Russia, and the reconstruction of Ukraine. Meetings with representatives of both parties are also planned.