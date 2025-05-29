$41.590.09
A new meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO
08:40 AM

A new meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO

When gluten-free is not about fashion: what is celiac disease and how to live with it

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect

A new meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO

Kyiv • UNN

 540 views

On June 4, 2025, the next meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine will take place at NATO Headquarters. The initiators are Great Britain and Germany.

A new meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO

The next meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine (in the "Ramstein" format) will take place on June 4 at the initiative of Great Britain and Germany. This is reported on the NATO website, UNN writes.

Details

"On Wednesday, June 4, 2025, Great Britain and Germany are convening the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine at NATO Headquarters," the statement reads.

It is noted that the meeting will take place at NATO Headquarters.

Let us remind you

The first meeting in this format took place after the full-scale invasion of Russia into Ukraine on April 27, 2022. The meeting took place at the NATO air base in Germany and launched the supply of heavy weapons to Ukraine to fight against the Russian Federation. In total, 27 meetings of Ukraine and partners in the "Ramstein" format have already taken place.

The last meeting of "Ramstein" took place on April 11, 2025. In particular, it was announced the creation of a new coalition of opportunities for electromagnetic warfare "to strengthen Ukraine's capabilities in countering drones, protecting communications, as well as identifying and destroying enemy communications, thus protecting civilians and soldiers".

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
NATO
United Kingdom
Germany
Ukraine
