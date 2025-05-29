A new meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO

The next meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine (in the "Ramstein" format) will take place on June 4 at the initiative of Great Britain and Germany. This is reported on the NATO website, UNN writes.

Details

"On Wednesday, June 4, 2025, Great Britain and Germany are convening the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine at NATO Headquarters," the statement reads.

It is noted that the meeting will take place at NATO Headquarters.

Let us remind you

The first meeting in this format took place after the full-scale invasion of Russia into Ukraine on April 27, 2022. The meeting took place at the NATO air base in Germany and launched the supply of heavy weapons to Ukraine to fight against the Russian Federation. In total, 27 meetings of Ukraine and partners in the "Ramstein" format have already taken place.

The last meeting of "Ramstein" took place on April 11, 2025. In particular, it was announced the creation of a new coalition of opportunities for electromagnetic warfare "to strengthen Ukraine's capabilities in countering drones, protecting communications, as well as identifying and destroying enemy communications, thus protecting civilians and soldiers".