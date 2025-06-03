Political scientist on the results of negotiations in Istanbul: a demonstration to Trump that the Russian Federation does not want peace

One of the main results of the negotiations in Istanbul yesterday, June 2, with the Russian delegation is the demonstration to the main viewer - US President Donald Trump, that Russia does not want peace. This opinion was expressed to a journalist of UNN by political scientist Oleh Lisnyi.

About the results of negotiations in Istanbul

There were no great expectations, because the Russian side behaved as always, that is, dishonestly, but consistently. It does not want peace, it wants to delay (time - ed.) and keep the United States in its orbit. Therefore, the Russian side worked in its field. But still, an important element of the negotiations is the return of Ukrainians. In order to return our heroes, heroines, children and civilians, we should communicate with Russia and go to Istanbul. - Lisnyi said.

The political scientist noted that one of the results of the negotiations with the Russian Federation on June 2 is the demonstration to US President Donald Trump that Russia does not want peace.

"Another result, consolidation of the result - tactical. This is a demonstration to the main viewer, Donald Trump, that Russia is who I am. That is, it does not want peace. Last time it was possible to demonstrate this, and now. Especially considering the Russian memorandum with demands. The question is whether Trump wants to see this or not. We see that there have been no statements from him for the last two days. This is strange, the silence is alarming," - Lisnyi believes.

The influence of the special operation "Web"

Lisnyi spoke about the impact of the special operation during which Ukrainian drones hit targets at 4 military airfields of the Russian Federation. 41 Russian aircraft were under attack, including A-50, Tu-95, Tu-22 M3 and Tu-160.

Another important point is not about the results, but about the atmosphere. The Ukrainian side was often accused of not having trumps. Ukraine demonstrated its cards with the historical special operation "Web", as for me. Previously, drones destroyed logistics, and now they have caused significant damage to nuclear logistics. - said the political scientist.

He emphasized that therefore it is necessary to conduct offensive diplomacy supported by concrete offensive actions that will not be linear.

"That is, one of the options in case of possibility is along the front line, or to use Russian territory for such special operations. This is one of the factors that was not calculated by the Russians. Their rhetoric has changed compared to the first Istanbul. They were not sitting like bunnies, but they were not snapping their teeth like wolves either. Yes, they were rude a little, but at the first meeting they behaved very rudely, there were a lot of threats. And this time the character changed a little (after the special operation - ed.)," - Lisnyi said.

Lisnyi emphasized that the main result of the meeting is that Ukraine demonstrates to the US its readiness for peace, and the Russian side does not.

"The main thing is that we demonstrate to the US predictability, readiness to establish a just peace, and the Russian side continues to do what it does," Lisnyi emphasized.

Return of 6 thousand bodies for 6 thousand bodies of dead soldiers

In Istanbul, during the negotiations, an agreement was reached with Russia on the return of 6 thousand bodies for 6 thousand bodies of dead soldiers.

"6 thousand bodies for 6 thousand bodies has its own nuance, because it is necessary that these are really the bodies of Ukrainians, because there have already been cases, as President Zelensky said, when the Russians handed over the bodies of their own. Therefore, this is an issue that should be under control," - the political scientist noted.

About the Russian "memorandum"

The head of the Ukrainian delegation, Minister of Defense Rustem Umyerov, stated that only during the negotiations of the delegations in Istanbul, Russia handed over to Ukraine its "memorandum" on the ceasefire.

Later, Axios, citing Umyerov, reported that the Kremlin's position remains virtually unchanged: the aggressor country demands the complete withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from the regions that it has already partially captured.

After the first Istanbul this year, the President said that if the document that will be handed over to the Russian Federation contains conditions that are known in advance to the Russian side that they are not acceptable for the Ukrainian side, then it will not be about peace, but about fixing Russia to continue the war. I think that's exactly what happened now. Therefore, the Russians did not show this memorandum, because there was no point in discussing it. - Lisnyi noted.

He emphasized that "memorandum" is a written form that can be shown to Trump and say: "Look what they are writing. We didn't invent this. Here is our memorandum, here is theirs and let's see who wants peace and who doesn't."

Context

The second round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia took place in Istanbul on June 2. During this meeting, the parties handed each other memoranda, in which each outlined their vision of a peaceful settlement of the aggressive war against Ukraine.

The parties agreed to carry out another exchange of prisoners of war. At the same time, attention will be focused on the seriously wounded and young soldiers.

An agreement was also reached on the return of 6,000 bodies for 6,000 bodies of dead soldiers.

In addition, the Russian side was given a list with the names of more than three hundred children who the aggressor state must return to Ukraine.