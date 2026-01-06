$42.420.13
Italian Rocco, who respects Putin and considers Ukraine a "bad country," banned from entering for 3 years - SBGS
Security guarantees for Ukraine will include mandatory support commitments: Reuters learned what is in the draft statement of the Paris summit
Tusk: details of the "Paris Declaration" to be discussed at the summit in France, signing possible in Washington in the coming days
Another inspection of the scandalous Odrex clinic, where patients died, is to take place
Reuters: Ukraine's allies gather in Paris to coordinate contributions to multinational forces and broader security guarantees
Child hospitalized in intensive care after dental treatment is alive
Demonstration of power renewal, strengthening of the President's influence: political scientist on personnel changes in Ukraine
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected of
Official: Yevhen Khmara to temporarily perform duties of SBU head
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

A wave of repression began in Venezuela after Maduro's arrest

Kyiv • UNN

 • 306 views

A wave of repression began in Venezuela after the US arrested Nicolás Maduro. Delcy Rodríguez, the country's new leader, is trying to consolidate her power.

A wave of repression began in Venezuela after Maduro's arrest

A wave of repression has begun in Venezuela after the arrest of President Nicolas Maduro and his wife by Americans. Financial Times writes about this, reports UNN.

"The Venezuelan government has launched a crackdown after the US seizure of Nicolas Maduro, arresting journalists and deploying paramilitary forces to suppress any expressions of support for the removal of the authoritarian leader," the publication writes.

It is noted that the wave of repression came after Delsi Rodriguez, Maduro's former deputy and the country's new leader, tried to consolidate her power. Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino pledged the armed forces' support to Rodriguez after she was sworn in as acting president on Monday.

Armed paramilitary forces were deployed on the streets of Caracas as part of a state of emergency declared on Monday, which prohibits Venezuelans from expressing support for the US raid. Media unions said that 14 journalists and media workers, 11 of whom represent foreign media, were detained for several hours before being released.

Since US special forces captured Maduro and his politician wife Cilia Flores on Saturday, the rest of his regime has tried to suppress public celebration.

The state of emergency decree, dated January 3 but published in the official gazette on Monday, obliges the authorities to "immediately begin searching for and arresting... any person involved in facilitating or supporting the US armed attack on the territory of the republic."

Let's recall

Earlier, Reuters wrote that the capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro by the United States deprived Vladimir Putin of an ally and could strengthen the US's "oil influence." At the same time, Moscow is considering possible benefits from President Donald Trump dividing the world into spheres of influence.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World
US Elections
Martial law
Vladimir Putin
Nicolas Maduro
Financial Times
Reuters
Venezuela
Donald Trump
United States